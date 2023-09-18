In honor of Constitution Day, Bellevue University will host an event for its students, staff, and faculty on Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Margre H. Durham Student Center, 1008 Bruin Blvd.

Attendees will have an opportunity to register to vote, engage in an interactive Bill of Rights Bingo game, and capture videos with the Buzzy Booth.

Constitution Day celebrates the formation and signing of the U.S. Constitution by delegates to the Constitutional Convention in 1787. This federally mandated observance also honors all those who hold U.S. citizenship.

The event reflects Bellevue University's ongoing commitment to fostering active citizenship and the importance of understanding our nation's history. All Bellevue University undergraduate students also complete the Kirkpatrick Signature Series, a course series that examines the significance of active citizenship in a rapidly changing world, where popular government, Western traditions and American values are often challenged.