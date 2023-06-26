Construction is underway on a new medical facility for Sarpy County veterans located near 72nd Street and Giles Road in Papillion.

When it came time to renew the lease for the current VA health clinic in Bellevue, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs decided to go another way.

"We've been doing this across the region, where we're either modernizing current facilities or actually working to construct standalone new clinics," Kevin Hynes, public affairs officer for the VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System, told the Times. "A lot of it is to basically (build) state-of-the-art clinics that are better able to address the needs of veterans as they have them right now."

The new 25,000-square-foot facility will provide veterans with primary care, women’s care, podiatry, an eye clinic, X-rays, audiology and physical therapy.

Hynes said a major advantage for the new space is it will be "quite a bit bigger."

“The clinic at Bellevue was in kind of a storefront type of facility," Hynes said. "This one is going to be a standalone building, with ample parking. A lot of those clinics were quite a bit smaller, so this significantly larger facility will allow us to increase the support that we're able to give veterans.”

The new facility is estimated to cost $7.5 million from the VA’s $140 billion budget. Construction is expected to be complete by late summer 2024.