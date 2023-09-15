In the span of less than 15 seconds, Class B No. 9 Omaha Gross Catholic saw a 7-0 lead vaporize with a safety and the subsequent kick returned 66 yards for a touchdown to define Friday's loss.

“We kind of let that momentum that they gained define the rest of the game,” Cougars head coach Tom Van Haute said after the 22-7 loss. “We came out kind of flat after halftime and didn't make big plays, you know, and that's what that's what we kind of missed these last couple of weeks.”

In last week’s 27-13 loss to Elkhorn, a fumble in the red zone among other opportunities plagued Gross.

The Cougars struggled to kick the offense into full gear in the first half, their lone points scoring on a nine-yard touchdown run by Hank Nosbisch with 8:10 left in the second quarter. But Van Haute surmised their performance was better in the first 24.

“We just couldn't get in a rhythm,” he said. “You know, we moved the ball in the first half real well and then in the second half, they go down and score and we were kind of deflated and when it's good, it’s good team right now, and when it's bad, it's kind of tough for us to get the wheels back going.”

With 1:32 left, the Cougars made a big stop with the Bears inside the 10, but Colby Duncan was sacked in the end zone for a safety. On the next play, Ben Holcomb took the low kick, found a lane and broke a couple tackles for a 66-yard touchdown return to put Blair up 9-7 with 35 seconds left in the half.

After, the Cougars were unable to respond, letting themselves be affected by the two plays and coming out flat in the second half.

The Gross defense was gashed again on a 67-yard touchdown run by Brock Templar the play after a fourth-down sack early in the fourth.

“They won up front, Van Haute said. “They're getting pressure with four and five, and they were playing more physical. In the second half, we were kind of forced, they forced our hand to throw the ball and weren't able to get the run game going to then set up the pass.”

To rebound from back-to-back defeats, VanGaute will depend on a group of four he pulled aside after the game: quarterback Colby Duncan, running back Nate Pechar, lineman Ryan Weiss, and Nosbisch as the Cougars navigate a process of ironing other areas.

"I rely heavily on those guys and I told them I'm looking forward to them really stepping up here moving forward vocally," Van Haute said. "You know, the best teams are when the players are able to lead and grab a hold of a team when tough situations arise, and we're taking steps. Are we there yet? No, but we got some good opportunities ahead of us and still very optimistic. And we got a very good team."

Gross plays a rivalry game against 3-1 Ralston who always plays a gritty game.

"We just got to play four quarters good football and we'll be just fine. But yeah, Ralston is always a big rivalry and we'll be excited. They'll be excited. It'll be a tough, gritty football game and looking forward to get back out there," Van Haute said.

Blair (2-2) ........................... 0 9 7 7 — 22

Omaha Gross Catholic (2-2) ... 0 7 0 0 — 7

SCORES

(Thursday) Bellevue East 56, Omaha Northwest 0

No. 6 Kearney 16, No. 8 Bellevue West 14

No. 2 Millard South 38, No. 3 Gretna 7

Ralston 35, Gretna East 14

Omaha Bryan 62, Omaha Buena Vista 6

Papillion-La Vista 28, Lincoln Southwest 14

Papillion-La Vista South 51, Omaha Burke 8

Class C-1 No. 4 Aurora 55, Platteview 14