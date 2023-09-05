Creighton Prep swept the singles and doubles titles at the Gretna Invitational on Tuesday.

At No. 1 singles, Junior Jays freshman Alex Liu won all 32 games played in Pool A, before defeating Lincoln Southeast senior Camden Hjermastad 8-1 in the first place match. Papillion-La Vista South senior Jed Sunde dropped just one game to Liu, winning 27 games out of 48. Sunde then defeated Gretna sophomore Brandtley Hack in the third-place match. Juniors Braylon Chism (Bellevue West) and Seth Halstead (Papillion-La Vista) battled for fifth, Chism earning the win.

No. 2 singles was won by Blake Gocken, another Prep freshman who won 32 of 33 games in Pool A before defeating Papio South senior Aiden Langenfeld in the first place match. Langenfeld reached the match with a 32-14 record in games played, but lost 8-2 to Gocken. Bellevue West senior Theo Langlouis fell to Lincoln Southeast sophomore Ian Brown 8-5 in the third place match.

P-LV sophomore Noah Lozier defeated Gretna junior Emmitt Dickes for fifth place, and Gretna East earned their one of their two seventh-place finishes as Griffins junior Rylan Wobken defeated Omaha Bryan junior Devin Henk.

In doubles, the No. 1 position was won by Rowan Lunning and Jack Dombrowki for the Junior Jays, won via tiebreaker 9-8 (7-5) over Lincoln Southeast pair Ruyter Jamison and Nahum Barber. In the third place match, Bellevue West (Tanner Hosick/Tanner Adams) defeated P-LVS (Jacob Chandler/Cam Curtis) 8-1.

No. 2 doubles, again, went to the Junior Jays (Ben Clausen/Matt McGill) 8-5 over the Knights (Teddie Kirkland/Graham Dobson). Third place went to the TBirds (Cooper Moore/Koen Zimmerman) again, this time over the Monarchs (Jacob Feekin/Sam Boudreau). P-LVS (Brandon Lahne/Jackson Willer) edged Gretna (Drew Kavan/Abe Isaacson) 8-6 to place fifth. For their second seventh place finish, Gretna East (Henry Hauptman/Leo Feak) defeated Omaha Westview.

In the team standings, the Junior Jays racked up 60 points, seven ahead of the Knights in second and 15 ahead of the Titans in third. The Dragons placed fourth with 34 points, and the TBirds (31) and Monarchs (25) followed. The Bears (17) and Griffins (16) finished ahead of Westview (8) at the bottom. Bryan's best finish was eighth (three times).