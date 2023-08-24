Some teams bring significant streaks into the 2023 season, while others aim to set a new standard. Here is a preview of cross country in Sarpy County this year.

Bellevue East, Bellevue West, Gretna, Omaha Bryan, Omaha Gross Catholic, Papillion-La Vista, Papillion-La Vista South and Platteview take their marks for the first time this season at the Class of the Metro meet at Walnut Creek Recreation Area in Papillion on Saturday.

Bellevue Cornerstone Christian is the reigning Boys Class D state champions with senior Charles Campbell the lone returner from last year’s Cougars team.

Among the other top teams in the area is the Gretna boys cross country team. In spite of some losses — seniors Connor Reeson, Cole Dobberstein, Cole Johnson and Eric Chatham, along with spring 800-meters All-Class gold medalist Braden Lofquest as a transfer to Gretna East — the Dragons look to make their tenth straight trip to State as a team.

“Last season, the Gretna boys had their highest finish as a team, finishing third as a team at the Nebraska State Cross Country Meet in Kearney,” head coach Bryce Brunswig said. “Reeson, Dobbertsein and Chatham are all running collegiately this fall and replacing the leadership of these seniors will be essential.”

In that replacement, Brunswig expects returning State team members Gavin Luthi (also an individual State qualifier) and Caleb Larsen to provide experience.

“We had a number of boys that had consistent summers of running and will be looking to contribute to the varsity squad,” Brunswig said. “The varsity team will most likely have a number of juniors and seniors on it with multiple years of cross country experience. It will be necessary for this group to mesh as a team and work together in practice and in meets.”

A few others who had solid seasons on the track during the spring are Nolan Ienn, Adam Thies and Dylan Regan, while Cole Thompson, Brady Donahue, Jaxon Nielsen, Nathan Sheldon, Colton Westra and Kieran Bear will make up the remainder of the Gretna team.

The Gretna girls, meanwhile, aim for continued improvement on individual times and to repeat their team State qualification as well.

“A strong team culture of ‘accepting the challenge’ is something we are always working on and talking about,” head coach Jessa Sughroue said. “The members of our team know that being the best you can be means that often you will have to do the work that isn’t easy. We must ‘accept the challenge’ to become the best versions of ourselves. So far our team has done a great job embracing that and we are looking forward to seeing progress and PRs (personal records) this fall.”

The splitting with Gretna East will create challenges — namely shallower depth as Evynn Graver, and Kendall and Cadence Dobberstein became Griffins — with just three members from the state-qualifying team returning.

Kelsey VanWaart, Lydia Edmonds and Megan Hawley are those returners, but Sughroue is confident in the Dragons’ ability to face the challenge.

“While it is challenging to lose four members from last year’s state team, it is a great opportunity for other runners to be able to rise up to fill in the gaps,” she said. “We had many girls put in consistent summer mileage, and are ready to run fast this fall.”

Senior Josie Suing also ran in many varsity meets last fall, while Kalena Ronspies, Rachel Pemberton and Erin Harrington are expected to make contributions and provide leadership to younger Dragons.

At the aforementioned East, Megan Sughroue is at the helm for the Griffins.

“My goals for the team are to create a positive and strong culture that can be built on for many years to come,” she said. “Additionally, I want each athlete to feel successful throughout the season by reaching one of their personal goals they set for themselves. Through this, we will have success as a team.”

With everything being fresh — new school, new team, new routine — Megan Sughroue expects some anxiety and hesitancy.

“We are going to work extra hard to create buy-in for our new program so we can be successful,” she said. “Also, our team is a lot smaller this year so we are going to have to make sure everyone stays healthy.”

The Dobberstein sisters — particularly Kendall as a two-time state qualifier — and Graver (one-time returning State qualifier) along with Camryn Reeson, are expected to be key leaders in races and at practice, and aid in creating a positive, strong team culture and making everyone feel acclimated to the team.

Lofquest will lead the Griffin boys.

At Omaha Bryan, both girls and boys teams aim to set high expectations and build an environment that is “inspiring, inclusive and challenges” athletes for physical and mental growth.

“I expect that our team members will support and encourage one another in a positive manner,” first-year girls head coach Brianne Berg said. “As a team we should challenge one another to always compete and train to the best of our abilities.”

Boys head coach Bidong Tot added: “Our goal this season is to set high expectations for our group of boys and girls' team so we can compete against the best in the Metro.”

For the girls, Natalia Rodriguez and Camila Hermosillo have “proven to be the glue” of the team, while Angel Ramos, Josue Fuentes-Romero, Guillermo Dominguez, Alejandro Corona-Martinez and Bryan Zelaya lead the boys team.

At Papillion-La Vista, the Monarch boys are led by State qualifier Ethan Mann and sophomore Cody Sass. Seniors Jake Medina, Michael Pederson and Jack Peterson, and junior Mathew Reiser and Ethan Logston will be among others vying for varsity spots.

“The Monarchs will be looking for a new group of athletes to step up and support top runners Ethan Mann and Cody Sass,” head coach Joe Pilakowski said.

At Papio South, the girls will return a team that placed fourth at State, led by seniors Kaitlyn Swartz – who had a strong spring – and Kamryn Exner, along with a solid group of juniors in Grace Baum, Mia Cooley and Marissa Garcia who all ran at State in 2022.

For the Titan boys, the goal year after year is to compete with and against the best, ultimately aiming to be a top five team.

“The boys return plenty of experience from last season to build off of and have put in the work this summer,” head coach Shannon Stenger said. “The Titan boys cross country team will have plenty of depth once again but will need front-runners to step up and make the difference if this team wants to be top five at the end of the season.”

Senior John Fiedler will lead the way as an instrumental part of the Titans program for the last three years as a member of three State qualifying teams.

“He is a positive role model that leads by example through his enthusiasm and endless energy,” Stenger said. “John will be a leader both on and off the course for the Titans.”

The Platteview Trojans have high expectations for both teams, returning most of their top runners and adding a talented group of freshmen.

“We have not finalized our goals for the teams yet, but I expect us to compete with the best teams at each meet this year,” head coach Andrew Sorenson said. “Our challenge this year will be to get our three to six runners into better scoring positions. This has been something that has limited our scoring potential in previous years, but this year, I have high expectations for our underclassmen to fill this role.”

A.J. Raszler is the returning State runner-up who will lead the Trojan boys, while Olivia Lawrence (three-time State medalist) and Lydia Stewart (two-time qualifier) return for the girls team and will compete with each other for some of the top spots in Class C.

In Bellevue, the East Chieftains lose State qualifier Nate O’Brien to graduation, but head coach Connor Mazzei expects carry-over from the momentum of a successful season to couple with hard-working and ambitious student-athletes to overcome reduced enrollment.

“Our goal is to have our top-performing varsity athletes qualify for state and are excited to accompany our influx of underclassmen runners on their distance running endeavors,” Mazzei said. “As in previous years, BEAST XC has had lower enrollment when compared to pre-pandemic teams. It seems as though our underclassmen participation is indicating a rebound. However, when compared to other metro teams, individual student-athletes need to continue to improve, as to achieve and exceed their personal goals.”

Two seniors — Edward Alex Stephens and Marcos Vazquez — will lead their fellow Chieftains “at all times” by establishing integrity and work ethic that is “much appreciated” by Mazzei and the coaching staff.

“There is a possibility that either or both of these young men qualify for State,” Mazzei said.

Sophomores Victoria Bogatz and Aiden Lindensmith have made “amazing strides” in their 5K times.

“Their ambition and team camaraderie makes BEAST XC a positive, welcoming culture of belonging and centered on achieving individual goals,” Mazzei added.

Rounding out the area is Bellevue West, who qualified senior Kara Muller (25th) and sophomore Zoe Ryan to State last year.