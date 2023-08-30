Coliseum is a name that elicits a feeling of grandeur and physical excellence, recalling days gone by when gladiators would perform in an arena in front of tens (or hundreds) of thousands.

Isaiah Weber is used to competing against the best on the gridiron. But the Gretna senior running back also contends against the fittest in his age group.

The CrossFit Games, held this year for the last time at Alliant Energy Center (formerly Dane County Coliseum) in Madison, Wis., illustrates the toughness that Weber showcases in both arenas.

In the 2021 version of the Games, Weber finished as the second-fittest in his age group. He’s also twice won the Nebraska state powerlifting championship.

Returning this year August 1-6, the Dragons senior running back was no less impressed. He also was plenty fired up during the competition.

“That was crazy, dude,” he said. “Every time I go back there, it’s just the atmosphere, the people there, you’re competing against the best kids in the world. It’s definitely a cool experience. Being in the Coliseum, you feel like Gladiator, just going out there and battling. It’s pretty cool, pretty fun.”

Like the 2000 film starring Russell Crowe getting a reboot sequel in 2024, Weber made his return to the Coliseum, this time finishing eighth.

Challenges included the Olympic Total – an event where athletes attempt a one-rep-max in both the snatch and clean and jerk; Weber placed third with a combined weight of 555 pounds – and Pulling power – rope climbs into deadlifts; Weber was seventh with a time of 11:03.16.

He totaled 330 points, winning Final Positions – divided into upper extremity (pull-ups, overhead squats, squat snatches), lower extremity (muscle-ups, alternating hang dumbbell power snatches) and multi-extremity (pull-ups, dumbbell power snatches) exercises – with a time of 2:25.94 and finishing tied for eighth in the boys 16-17 age division.

“CrossFit helps my explosivity for the field, but really the main thing is my conditioning (for) four quarters,” Weber said. “I feel like it pays off in the fourth quarter, so when everyone else is getting tired, I think I thrive in the fourth quarter because of it. Especially mentally, like CrossFit isn’t easy, so doing that all summer translates to the field, like I’m ready to go.”

CrossFit, in its simplest explanation, could be considered a combination of traditional strength-building weight training – think squats, deadlifts, bench press – with High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) – think burpees, muscle-ups, sprints. The CrossFit website summarizes the program in three points: constantly varied, functional movement, and high intensity.

For Weber, the program provides the flexibility and mobility he needs to make cuts and speed past defenders when he’s toting the rock or making tackles at linebacker.

“I gotta have that range of motion, and that just pays off here (on the field) too because when I'm getting tackled by four guys, stretched in all different directions, you know, my body doesn't have those tears or anything like that,” he said.

Last year, Weber battled injuries off and on, running for 928 yards and 12 TDs on 140 carries, playing in 10 of the Dragons’ 13 games. Training, especially in the style of CrossFit, has helped the senior running back develop better awareness of his own body.

“Last year, just battling some ankle injuries, something I hadn’t experienced because my ankles are usually pretty healthy,” Weber said. “So it just brought some awareness to that that I focused on over the summer, so I don’t think I should have any problems this year.”

Initially using ankle braces as precaution, he rehabbed over the summer once baseball season – Weber catches for the Dragons, who reached the state tournament this year – was over. CrossFit training, particularly the flexibility and mobility aspect, also helps alleviate the stress on his knees and ankles that comes with catching.

Going into the summer training, Weber said coaches “100 percent” trust him to come in and out of the game if he’s gassed or hurting.

“Obviously I don’t like coming out like that, but yeah, (CrossFit) definitely gives me a lot of body awareness, a lot of control,” he said. “It translates very well.”

In the Dragons’ 40-14 win over Omaha Burke, Weber rushed for 121 yards and two TDs on 17 carries, and caught two passes for eight yards.