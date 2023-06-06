Cruizin Cones was hoping for summer weather for Thursday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony — just the warm, sunny kind, instead of a looming thunderstorm.

But the weather held out, and rain stopped, for the official opening of Gretna’s newest sweet treat destination.

“It’s a very good sign that rain stopped at 4 o’clock exactly,” said Carrie Reitmeier, community engagement coordinator for the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce,

Grant Pille, president of the chamber, offered a keen observation: “Sorry, we don’t have the best ice cream eating weather, but it’s probably never bad day to eat it anyways.”

Co-owner Jennifer Taylor said the owners have lived in Gretna for years and saw a need for ice cream.

“Last year, we went on a soccer trip with our girls, and on a whim we decided we were going to open an ice cream shop,” Taylor said. “We’ve been off for about a month. The community has been a great support for us.”

Taylor said they ordered a trailer from a company in Florida, setting up on a permanent basis at 11821 S 216th St., which puts them along Highway 6 — along a short path that also connects those with a sweet tooth to Donut Run and Cookie Co.

Although the trailer is mobile, Taylor said they intend to stay put until they are able to find a storefront in Gretna.

The business specializes in soft serve, which allows for a wide variety of options.

“We’re able to offer so much more out of a small space,” Taylor said.

Sixteen flavors were offered Thursday afternoon, available as cones, dishes, shakes, malts or sundaes with a wide variety of toppings. The menu also features a cereal sundae of the week, such as vanilla ice cream with Froot Loops and black raspberry topping, as well as waffle nachos and other specialties.

Cruizin Cones has several picnic tables around the shop and places for families and teens to hang out, including a soccer pool and other games.

“We want it to be fun and inviting — eat ice cream, have fun, hang out,” Taylor said. “So we keep adding more and more stuff just to make it fun for everyone.”

Food trucks will be paired with Cruizin Cones on Saturdays, Taylor said, and a couple car shows will be held on select weekends.

Hours for the shop are 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 4 to 10 p.m. Fridays, noon to 12 p.m. Saturdays and 2 to 10 p.m. Sundays, although those hours are subject to change. Check for the latest information at facebook.com/cruizincones.