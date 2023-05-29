Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated a ground-breaking ceremony May 17 for the new Culver's coming near the Gretna Hy-Vee.

"We were thrilled to see all of the community there to support them in their venture," the chamber posted on Facebook. "Their location is set to open in late fall."

Culver's currently operates locations in Bellevue and La Vista, as well as Millard and northwest Omaha. It's known for a rotating flavor of the day for its frozen custard as well as its ButterBurger, cheese curds and other Wisconsin delicacies. Find more at culvers.com.