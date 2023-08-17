The Dr. Joyce Norene Gallery at Bellevue University is currently featuring "D & B Collections," an exhibition featuring the artistic talents of Derrick and Brittney Bell.

The D & B Collections exhibition is free and open to the public. The work will be on display, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., now through Aug. 31. The gallery is located inside the Hitchcock Humanities Center at 1040 Bruin Blvd.

Spray paint artist Derrick Bell has carved his niche in the art world by crafting mesmerizing depictions of planets and scenery. On canvas, he brings to life a surreal and otherworldly experience using the spray paint medium. Alongside his roles as a devoted husband, father and entrepreneur, Derrick channels his creativity to explore various artistic avenues, continually pushing the boundaries of spray paint possibilities and expanding his artistic horizons.

Brittney Bell is not only a licensed master nail technician/instructor, but also a fine artist. Drawing on 15 years of experience and her background in small frame nail design, Brittney has ventured into larger-scale canvas work. In "D & B Collections," she masterfully explores the realm of multimedia art, revealing a profound love for the versatility of paint pouring while staying true to her artistic roots through acrylic paint.