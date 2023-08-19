Bellevue West’s season-opening win over Creighton Prep wasn’t always pretty, but the TBirds had big players step up in big moments. Here are three takeaways from the 27-14 win in week zero.

1. Supporting cast steps up from the backfield

With the passing game facing some challenges (more on that in the next point) and both Isaiah McMorris and Dae’vonn Hall recovering from or battling injuries, running back C.J. Gauff and Charlie Gewinner both stepped up for the TBirds offense.

Gauff sliced through the Junior Jays defense -- especially on the TBirds’ second scoring drive that finished with a 3-yard touchdown run -- for 104 yards and two touchdowns.

Gewinner punched in a couple touchdowns in the second half, all behind an offensive line that has replaced some pieces but did well in Week Zero.

“We just have faith in our line, both of the running backs, me and Charlie, we're pretty good at running backs,” Gauff said. “We had faith in our line, and they did it for us tonight.”

Being ready to step up when the passing game faced some trials, Gauff was prepared to elevate his own game.

“I know sometimes it's not always gonna work for the passing game, so I knew I had to elevate my game, pick it up. And I feel like I did that tonight, came on top,” Gauff said.

Having gone down to their fourth- and fifth-string backs last year, health is a priority, and splitting reps helped – as Gauff noted – while head coach Michael Huffman was pleased with the effort in the backfield.

“I'm very pleased with the way we ran the ball. We thought we'd be able to do some inside zone, outside zone against them just because of our experience level,” Huffman said.

2. Out of rhythm: Kaelin’s first half passes struggle to hit the mark

The passing game got off to a strong start for the TBirds on the opening drive as senior quarterback Danny Kaelin threaded the needle on a pass over the middle across midfield to Ben Goodwater that slipped just over the Junior Jays defender. A few plays later, Kaelin found T.J. Whaley for 28 yards to set up a 7-yard touchdown run for C.J. Gauff.

Kaelin had his moments in the first half, but several throws seemed to have just a little too much mustard and sailed past the outstretched arms of receivers Isaiah McMorris and Dae’vonn Hall on their few targets in the opening 24.

“We started out with a good rhythm and then kind of hit a lull, I don't think it's necessarily anything too specific. We just got to be a little more detail-oriented, I feel like on some stuff,” Kaelin said. “But overall we kind of let a few holding calls kind of pull us back and stuff like that, but really just keep moving forward. You got to keep that rhythm going the whole entire game.”

With McMorris recovering from a nagging hamstring and Hall cramping during the game, it might have been an issue a year ago, Kaelin said, but Ben Goodwater, T.J. Whaley and Jermaine Green all stepped up to carry the load.

“Maybe a year ago, I would say yes, but I don't think that was too much of a factor,” Kaelin said. “We have a guy like Jermaine that can come in, number six, and then like you said, TJ and Ben are guys that are much improved, and made a lot of big plays for us. So that was definitely big. I don't think those outside guys were a big issue with them dealing with that stuff. We have guys that can definitely step up and make plays.”

Shovel passes and short throws – dimes "weren't quite dimes, but nickels or quarters" in Huffman’s words – were on par with the future Huskers’ accuracy, but throws of 15-plus yards were rarely hauled in. In the first quarter, the struggles could be attributed to the wind – most passes in the first quarter were a little wobbly, in the second slightly overthrown – but first game syndrome was certainly evident as Kaelin was 13-for-23 for 138 yards in the first half.

But Gauff was able to punch the ball into the endzone from less than five yards again after carving up the Junior Jays during a drive that ended with a touchdown and 5:15 left in the second quarter.

Gauff and Gewinner stepping up, along with the defense (see next point), was huge for the TBirds.

“When you're kind of trying to get in a rhythm on offense and those guys can kind of build momentum for you and make big plays, it's definitely huge,” Kaelin said. “Seeing them get after the quarterback and stuff like that, I think they played really well. And honestly those 14 points that that Prep got, you can probably blame that on us just not getting stuff going as well.”

3. Big play Haeder: TBirds junior tallies three sacks, forced fumble

Stanley Haeder terrorized the Creighton Prep offense for most of the first half until the Junior Jays touchdown drive late in the second quarter.

The Junior Jays were driving and had the ball inside the ten when Haeder got to quarterback Tony Coniglio for the first of two sacks, forcing the ball out of the junior’s hands, recovered by Dylan Sheard.

“He had the ball, he had it cocked back, I just punched it out while taking him down, my teammates grabbed the ball and that got the offense the ball back,” Haeder said.

Haeder also tallied a tackle for loss in a strong first half that alleviated the TBirds in spite of their offensive struggles.

As the Junior Jays had the ball down six with under five minutes to play, Haeder came flying off the edge once again to take down Caniglio on third-and-10 to put the game favorably in the TBirds’ hands.

“I saw them tire, that gave me the advantage,” Haeder said. “If they're tired that automatically gives me an advantage, always, I gotta play hard for the team. If I got their back, they got my back. I just just play hard.”

Huffman wasn’t completely satisfied with the play of Haeder and Pono Doo-Dwaa, but was happy with their speed off the edge.

“We’ve got to get 19, Doo-Dwaa, and 57, Haeder, to be more disciplined,” Huffman said. “The number of times they sunk inside, they would have ran themselves into sacks if they would have just been where they were supposed to be. But that’s coaching, those kids need coaches. I was really pleased with how fast they played. I honestly my biggest takeaway from the defense is we got to tackle better.”

A lot of grabbing, reaching and pushing exemplified the Bellevue West defense, which isn’t unheard of in a season opener, especially one week before most take the field.

“Real tackling is striking through the hips and running your hips through them,” Huffman said. “They did (come up in big moments), and I liked the aggression… When you’re blitzing and moving around a lot, you better guess right, because there’s going to be gaps.”

Dylan Sheard and Charlie Lawson also had big games, each recording a sack and/or tackle for loss – Sheard recovering a fumble – while Kaprice Keith picked off a Prep pass midway through the third quarter.