The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office held a cookout in Springfield's Buffalo Park on Thursday, June 22.

Deputies brought their second installment of Dogs With the Deputies to Springfield after a successful outing last summer in Gretna.

A simple dinner of hot dogs, chips and water was offered, along with free bicycle helmets for children as well as an opportunity to get help fitting them.

"A little over a year ago, we got a grant to buy bicycle helmets because we were going to put on a bicycle rodeo event for kids, but, unfortunately, due to the weather, it got canceled," said Lt. Dennis Svoboda, support services assistant commander.

The first Dogs With the Deputies was an excuse to distribute bicycle helmets, and they've been available at the Gretna Public Library and now the Springfield Memorial Library as well. There still were plenty of boxes left for kids at Buffalo Park, even after the Gretna library gave out 40 during a bike rodeo event.

The Springfield event drew "a great turnout," Svoboda said.

"We appreciate all the support," he said. "This is a way for us to give back to the community, to show that we're thankful for their support."