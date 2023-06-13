Bellevue’s biggest celebration of the year took over the community’s riverfront, although Saturday’s uncooperative weather scuttled the headliner of the festival.

Uncle Kracker canceled his scheduled appearance at Bellevue Rocks! due to thunderstorms in the area, after the Bellevue Community Foundation initially tried to move up the start time of his show. The musician did meet with fans who came out for the performance.

After the weather passed, DJ Tee Roy resuscitated the party Saturday, with the foundation posting on Facebook that the remaining crowd made “the most of a disappointing situation” by dancing.

“It was a tough decision to cancel but after the heavy rain the stage area was soaked and unsafe to continue without a long delay,” the foundation said.

The four-day festival began Thursday and wrapped up Sunday in American Heroes Park. It featured a carnival, food trucks, a beer garden and various vendors with free admission.