Tea lovers should visit this Papillion shop with its wide varie-teas.

Diana’s Papillion Tea Shop and Room, 134 N. Washington St, is a selected stop on this year’s Nebraska Passport tour.

Owners Tim and Angie Hokanson were notified of their selection on May 1, the second anniversary of when they officially bought the store.

“It was a great surprise for us,” Tim said. “We’re definitely honored.”

Angie added, “It has brought in more customers.”

Tea lovers should appreciate the selection of tea the store offers.

“We have 10 different types of teas and 100 different flavors,” Tim said. “All of our teas are loose leaf teas, which are fresher. You can taste the difference in the quality.”

Most teas come from the same tree, primarily from Asia. The flavor and the color of the tea depend on when the leaves are harvested, Tim said.

“The earlier a tea is harvested, the lighter it will be,” he said.

White-colored teas are harvested early and have a light taste.

Green teas are harvested later are feature a taste Tim described as grassy.

“Oolong is a step up from green teas and has a more neutral flavor,” he said. “Black teas are harvested later when the leaves are the most mature. It has a stronger, bolder flavor. We also carry a more rare tea, a yellow tea that is similar to green but more of a natural flavor. We even have a tea that tastes like coffee.”

To make selections easier, there are small jars of leaf samples by each specific tea where customers can smell them. The taste is similar to the smell, Tim said.

Tea is a healthy beverage, he said, because the ingredients are all natural.

The store also carries a wide array of tea-related accessories, including tea bags, tea pots and kettles, mugs, cups and storage containers.

But Diana's is more than a shop. Customers can also enjoy a comfy area where they can sit and enjoy their teas while socializing.

“It’s a good place to relax and meet new people,” Tim said.

Customers can also sip on their teas while reading a book, working on their laptops or simply relax after a trying day.

One day, a woman from a foreign country, apparently stressed with her job, came in to enjoy a tea and relax, Tim said.

"Upon leaving, she said it was the first time in four months she felt at home," he said.

Angie said the business has a calendar of events.

“We do different events each month like video games and role-play games," she said.. "We’re venturing out into family-friendly events like movies.”

On the hallway entering the shop is artwork by local artists for sale with all the proceeds going to the artists.

Diana’s Papillion Tea Shop was originally named the Papillion Tea Shop by its founder, Diana Connolly, who opened the shop on April 16, 2016. Her goal was to provide quality loose leaf teas and accessories to the community.

After she passed away, an employee purchased the shop from Diana’s husband and renamed the shop Diana’s Papillion Tea Shop in honor of the founder.

Eventually, the Hokansons started volunteering there and, on May 1, 2021, they officially purchased the shop and hope to continue keeping Diana’s dream alive.

To be selected among this year’s Nebraska Passport businesses has meant more foot traffic, and sales, for the tea shop, Tim said.

“It has helped quite a bit,” he said. “We’ve had about 300 customers with the majority buying things.”

Parking is available on the street or in the back.

"It's a nice environment, that old town feeling," Angie said.