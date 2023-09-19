Stuffed cookies and submarine sandwiches will soon be available in La Vista's Southport District.

A franchise of Dirty Dough cookies announced earlier this year that it would go in at 124308 Southport Parkway. The chain, which is entering the metro Omaha market, launched in Arizona in 2019.

Dirty Dough specializes in stuffed cookies, with a mix of decadent weekly specials and classic cookies, such as a take on a raspberry Pop-Tart and a chocolate-stuffed peanut butter cookie.

Adjacent to the Dirty Dough shop is another location of Jersey Mike's Subs, which also operates restaurants in Papillion, Bellevue and two locations each in Omaha and Lincoln.

Jersey Mike's offers premium subs, cutting meat and cheese to order in front of customers, and its Northeast style cold sandwiches come by default with onions, lettuce, tomatoes, vinegar, oil and spices — although they can be customized.

The strip mall is going in beside the La Vista Embassy Suites by a new Starbucks, which operates a drive-thru. Other businesses going into the Southport Centre include Hunter Douglas window blinds and coverings and Pentagon Federal Credit Union.

For more information about the Southport Centre businesses, go to dirtydoughcookies.com, jerseymikes.com, customblindsdesign.com and penfed.org.