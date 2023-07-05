As part of its 30th anniversary celebration, DJ's Dugout made a substantial donation to a new Vietnam War memorial serving Sarpy County.

The local chain of sports bars gave $20,000 to the Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Memorial Foundation, which is setting up a new memorial near the SumTur Amphitheater in Papillion.

The check was presented May 28 during the DJ's Dugout Birthday Bash at Werner Park in Papillion. The event included a free concert by Lemon Fresh Days and a fireworks display.

DJ's Dugout has seven metropolitan area locations. It was started in Bellevue in 1993 and is locally owned by Darwin and Joy Hanssen.

“We are so grateful for all of our guests, employees, past employees, friends and vendors that have supported us over the past 30 years,” said Sunni Renner, CEO of DJ’s Dugout. “We are proud to be locally & Vietnam veteran owned, and we truly appreciate all the support and growth we’ve received through the years."