Gretna’s downtown district has seen many changes in recent years, and more development is being planned.

Between Gretna’s farmers market starting up downtown, reinvestment into downtown businesses and new businesses having an opportunity to move in, the community’s downtown space has seen rapid change in recent times.

Strategic Tattoo recently moved out of the downtown area, and B Douglas Construction has been working with potential new businesses to create a plan to bring something fresh into the area.

“We really have to continue to invest in the parts of the town that were the beginning of who we are,” Gretna Mayor Mike Evans said. “It’s our identity.”

Evans also said that downtown has been important to him since he took office, saying that you “can’t duplicate the history and culture of a downtown.”

Town and Country Floral’s recent transfer in ownership, maintaining the store's legacy in downtown, and the opening last year of the Candle House as a tourist attraction have also brought new faces to the area.

The launch of the Gretna Farmers Market downtown has given people a chance to connect with downtown, Evans said. The market, which is held on Saturday mornings, also hosts the Gretna Art Walk on the second Saturday of each month in the fall and spring, allowing local artists to showcase their work.

Adding to the development of downtown is the planned move of the children's library branch as well as city hall. Those departures to the new Gretna Crossing Park would create more space for economic development.

Evans emphasized the growing size of Gretna, saying that the current facilities were good for what the city needed but aren't able to properly serve a city that he said would soon be home to more than 50,000 people.

“Our community grows, and as it grows, we need bigger spaces,” he said.

Gretna Crossing Park is set to open this fall, featuring a recreation and aquatic park, baseball, softball and soccer fields, trails, a dog park and disc golf, in addition to the new civic facilities.

A grand-opening community event for the new park is planned to start at 10 a.m. Sept. 16, with more details forthcoming.

The Lakota Group, an urban planning firm based out of Chicago, has been helping Gretna with its downtown development and is currently doing a community study to get a gauge on what the people of Gretna want.

The community comprehensive planning process is also looking at the city's growth outside of the downtown corridor.

“You need to understand the community,” said Scott Freres, president of the Lakota Group, said at an open house last month. “You have to listen to everybody. Everybody has a different angle.”

Evans said that making sure the downtown area is ideal for the citizens of Gretna.

“We need to make the Gretna we want," Evans said, "not the Gretna the developers want.”