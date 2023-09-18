Dragon Wok Expressed celebrated a year of serving the Gretna community with a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, Sept. 14.

"These guys are voted the No. 1 Chinese for the whole state of Nebraska," Gretna Mayor Mike Evans said. "There is a reason why that is. For one, these guys, they're privately owned. It's not like a franchise. These guys are the owners."

The restaurant makes its own sauces, and it is one of a handful of restaurants that deliver in Gretna. Dragon Wok Express goes through 5,000 eggs a week, about 800 pounds of rice, about 400 pounds of lo mein and about 14 gallons of sweet and sour sauce.

Members of the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce also sampled menu items during an open house that followed the event.

Dragon Wok Express is located at Nebraska Crossing. Its original location is at 14220 Fort St. near Bennington.