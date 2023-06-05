A new business opened last month in Bellevue's Southroads Mall.
Ecomaids of Greater Omaha held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, May 9, with the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce at its office on the lower level of Southroads.
Bellevue Chamber of Commerce President Diane Bruce and other officials gathered for the ceremony.
Ecomaids opened earlier this year, offering professional cleaning services with a focus on using eco-friendly, pet-friendly products.
"Owner/Operator Sara McVay took the opportunity to thank her husband John, her family, friends and the members of her Ecomaids team for all their patience and work to help get this business up and running," according to a Facebook post about the ribbon-cutting.
Find more information at ecomaids.com/greater-omaha-ne.