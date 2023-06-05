Ecomaids of Greater Omaha held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, May 9, with the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce at its office on the lower level of Southroads.

"Owner/Operator Sara McVay took the opportunity to thank her husband John, her family, friends and the members of her Ecomaids team for all their patience and work to help get this business up and running," according to a Facebook post about the ribbon-cutting.