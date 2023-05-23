El Muchacho Alegre is taking over the former location of Angus Burgers & Shakes in Gretna.

The restaurant is expanding at 10177 S. 168th St. from its original spot at 6222 N. 72nd St. in Omaha. A sign on the building says it’s “coming soon.”

“We take the freshest ingredients, cook them according to time honored family recipes and add a dash of inspiration to prepare a delicious dining experience with something for everyone,” according to its website.

The Omaha menu includes a wide range of Mexican dishes including lunch specials and top-shelf margaritas. Find more at elmuchachoalegremenu.com.