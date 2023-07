Elegant Edge to Go recently celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce.

The La Vista eatery, which offers grab-and-go options along with indoor and outdoor seating areas and catering services, held a ceremony June 20.

Located at 9821 Giles Road, Elegant Edge specializes in coffee and espresso drinks as well as protein shakes.

The business also made an appearance at Papillion Days as one of the vendors in the Market in the Park.