Elkhorn North took the team title, while Julia Karmazin won individually for the Wolves by eight strokes at the Gretna Invitational at Tiburon Golf Course on Tuesday.

Karmazin finished 1-over par (73) with three birdies, as the Wolves (+62) finished five strokes ahead of Elkhorn South (+67) and six ahead of Omaha Westside (+68). Kearney and Millard West were fourth and fifth.

Sixth-place Carleigh Reoh (+14, 86) was the top finisher for the host Dragons, sixth in team standings, while Kenna Mikos was just one stroke behind in a tie for seventh (+15, 87).

Gretna's A team finished sixth in the team standings, ahead of Papillion-La Vista (+105) and Gretna East's A team (+82).

After Reoh and Mikos, Charly Meyerink (+24, 96) and Ella Porter (+29, 101) rounded out the Dragons scores (Cassidy Noonan's +44, 116 not included).

Leading the seventh-place Monarchs were 14th-place Kasha Stolberg (+19, 91) and 20th-place Audra Demory (+22, 94), while Morgan Neu (+32, 104) and Abby Carpenter (+32, 104) also scored. Lily Vanderur (+44, 116) was not included in the team score.

The Griffins (eighth) were as follows: Hadley Babe (+24, 96), Ellie Henn (+30, 102), Libby Hegge (+33, 105). Brooklyn Vaida (+39, 111) was not included in team scoring.

Gretna B (Clara Gobber, Maddy Sykes, Mia Yungtum, Sophie Rochlitz) placed 11th, while Gretna East B (Adri Lerch, Abby Stech, Sophie Stech, Reece Becker) and Bellevue West (Hailey Reineke, Gabi Merkle) did not finish.