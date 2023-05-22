Whenever there are community events in La Vista, chances are the employees of Yahoo will be there volunteering their time to ensure things go as smoothly as planned.

These employees at the local data center and warehouse also take part in charitable causes to help the less fortunate in the area.

Because of this commitment of civic involvement, Yahoo has been named the 2023 Friend of La Vista and will be recognized at Saturday’s Salute to Summer festival.

“It’s a cool honor, it’s great,” said Jon Branigan, warehouse manager. “We don’t do this for acknowledgment, but it’s nice to be acknowledged.”

The company has a team called the Culture Force that seeks out opportunities and mobilizes employees to give back in various ways.

For example, at last year’s festival, employees volunteered their time to set up the sound stage for the festival’s concerts, as well as setting up yard games for the kids.

The employees were involved in the city’s Christmas tree lighting event, including setting up the sound stage for choir singing, as well as cleaning tables after the chili feed.

They’ve also set up fireworks stands. Over the years, employees also partnered with the city in yard cleanups and food drives.

In helping the less fortunate, employees have been involved with the adopt-a-family program in which they buy holiday presents for the children of a selected family.

“We’ve done this for several years and it’s probably my favorite,” Branigan said. “To impact a family in a positive way is huge.”

They’ve also taken part in diaper drives for needy parents.

“We try to get involved as much as we can for the less fortunate,” Branigan said. “It’s great to help them in some way.”

While Yahoo is a global company, it is committed to contributing locally to the communities where it operates, Branigan said.

“The company puts a priority on service to the communities,” he said. “It comes from the top down.”

Yahoo is located at 10917 Harry Watanabe Parkway.

“We’ve been here for quite a while,” Branigan said.