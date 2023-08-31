Sarpy County is experiencing a spike in evictions.

During the first six months of 2023, more than 350 county residents faced eviction, most after falling behind on their rent.

The increase is due in part to a lack of rental assistance over the past few months, Legal Aid of Nebraska attorney Scott Mertz told the Times.

The situation was exacerbated by former Gov. Pete Ricketts’ refusal to accept a second round of federal rental assistance that was made available through the American Rescue Plan Act. That decision by the now-U.S. senator resulted in the loss of $72 million in potential rental assistance funding.

The federal government had allocated more than $120 million for 91 Nebraska counties, including Sarpy. Douglas and Lancaster counties were large enough to apply for their own funding. But Ricketts said the state didn’t need that additional assistance.

Ricketts also refused emergency food assistance and ended expanded unemployment benefits, both available through federal pandemic relief programs. He argued the aid would discourage people from working and make them too reliant on the government.

When Gov. Jim Pillen took office, he accepted what was left of the available rental assistance funding, $48 million, after 60% was reallocated by the federal government. Now the Pillen administration is working to make the funds available to renters.

“It’s all signed up for,” Mertz said. “It’s just a matter of when that goes live to where people can actually access and apply for it, which should be soon, but does not have a hard start date in the coming months.”

The Nebraska Investment Financing Authority is handling the disbursement of the funding. NIFA is expected to begin accepting applications for assistance in September.

Renters facing eviction before the new assistance funding is available don’t have the time to wait.

On any given Tuesday, the Sarpy County Courthouse is full of property owners who have filed for eviction against tenants who for one reason or another have fallen behind on their rent. And that’s where an organization like Legal Aid can step in.

“People are sued, we want to help them avoid eviction, and that can take different forms,” Mertz said. “The ideal would be that we would see that the complaint is either factually or legally flawed and get it dismissed. Often, we try to negotiate outcomes that are mutually beneficial.”

Attorneys like Mertz can negotiate with the property owner to get more time for the tenant to pay what they owe, or at least give the tenant time to voluntarily move out, so that they don’t have an eviction on their rental history.

“The main concern is that prospective landlords would look up what's fully in the public record, which is a name and a record of these evictions,” Mertz said. “They do not go away, because we don't have any mechanism to expunge anything civilly in Nebraska courts. So, that can be a lifetime blemish, depending on the value that the landlord wants to put on something from one year ago or 10 years ago.”

Having an eviction on your record can also make a person ineligible for subsidized housing.

“If you're evicted on Section 8, that can cost you not just the ease of applying elsewhere, but also having Section 8 or other kinds of housing benefits,” Mertz said.

Mertz encouraged anyone facing eviction to speak with a lawyer to see if there are any options for them.

“You should always talk to an attorney ahead of time so we can just assess, like ‘look, this isn't going to work out’ if the property's not sustainable for you or ‘here are the steps that you can take to strengthen our ability to maintain your housing,’” Mertz said.

Tthe Omaha Lawyer Referral Service can help connect people who may not know how to find an attorney and can be reached at at 402-280-3603 or omahalawyerreferral.com. Legal Aid of Nebraska provides legal support to people with limited resources and can be reached at 877-250-2016 or legalaidofnebraska.org.