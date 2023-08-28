Stop by the Papio Pub next week to see just “A Couple of Wanderers,” two traveling solo musicians from the Catskills of New York.

Faith Kelly, a “traveling spacey folk rock’n’roll musician,” and Caswyn Moon, who plays “dark melodic Americana music,” will be at the Papio Pub on Wednesday, Sept. 6, as part of their five week summer tour.

“Together we travel around the country to share our songs and tales of the Catskills,” Kelly said in an email to the Times. “And when we're not on the road, we're back home hosting events and open mics.”

The two musicians play two separate sets, where Moon begins and Kelly closes out. Before completely switching over to Kelly’s set, she accompanies his music with her “Moog synthesizer.”

Kelly has been creating music for over a decade, with her latest album, "For Cryin' Out Loud!" was release in May this year.

The show starts at 8 p.m., and the duo's sets can last anywhere from 45 minutes to over three hours, according to Kelly's website.

“Just a couple of wanderers. Playing music to anyone, anywhere. For no apparent reason," it said.

You can find more information on the no-cover show at bit.ly/43vP3Kt. Papio Pub is located at 129 N. Washington St.