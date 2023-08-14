The second annual Outlandia Music Festival kicked off at Falconwood Park in Bellevue on Friday, Aug. 11.

With a blend of local and prominent alternative headliners, camping and vendors, the park went all out to ensure a memorable weekend. According to organizers, this years attendance saw a 25% increase over last year's festival.

“We want to deliver the best experience for people from a food and music perspective,” said Tyler Owen, Outlandia co-founder. “We added camping this year with just a few slots. In the coming years, we hope to have more camping opportunities.”

The rain stopped just in time for doors to open and Minne Lussa's performance. The Omaha-based band is celebrated for their ethereal ballads and the haunting baritone vocals of lead singer Matthew Rutledge.

The festival's effort to expose a broader audience to the local alternative scene is pivotal in giving the Omaha music scene the attention it deserves.

“Years ago, when we started our other festival, Maha, we wanted to make sure there was always a local stage that showcased local talent,” Owen said. “Outlandia has one stage but we still wanted to showcase local performers. It’s brought a unique element to the festival.”

After a 30-minute lull between performances, it was time for The Envy Corps, a neighboring rock band from Des Moines. The band released their first album in a decade last year, “Born in Fog.”

After some initial technical difficulties, the rock foursome was able to deliver an impressive performance, despite the intense heat.

First National Bank had festival goers backs, no matter how sweaty. Bicycle-pulled carts handed out First National sunglasses, and the local bank sponsored the event's water stations.

Dozens of food trucks and vendors also dotted the field near the entrance, with everything from gyros and tacos to funnel cakes and ice cream.

Omaha band The Good Life succeeded Envy Corps on stage. The band, formed under Saddle Creek Records, sang a fusion of indie, rock and folk tunes that Saddle Creek is known for producing. The band's lyrics reference a lot of local lore, including the line “drive to Council Bluffs to save a couple bucks,” from their song “Album of the Year.”

Next was South African-born and Boulder-based artist Gregory Alan Isakov. His slowed down set included indie and folk songs, which he accompanied with an acoustic guitar.

Throughout the day Friday, one name stuck out — Lord Huron. With multiple attendees sporting shirts and merchandise, he was a clear fan favorite.

“I'm most excited for Lord Huron,” said Bellevue native Chalee Mitchell. “My favorite song by him is 'Meet Me in the Woods.' It reminds me of this audiobook I’m reading, ‘Tales from the Gas Station.’”

The following day Outlandia swapped their "welcome" sign to "welcome back," with the crowd nearly doubling in size. Energy was high as was the temperature, which reach 90 degrees both days.

Performances began earlier, with Criteria performing the first set of the day at 1 p.m. The Omaha indie-rock band was established under Saddle Creek Records in 2003.

Next, moody Chicago band Horsegirl took the stage. The youngest headliners of the festival consisted of singer-guitarist Nora Cheng, 20, drummer Gigi Reece, 20, and singer-guitarist Penelope Lowenstein, 19. The all-girl trio has reincarnated the '80s and '90s post-punk sound for the new generation.

Cat Power matched the empowering energy for her performance. The singer-songwriter has been releasing tracks since the early '90s. With raspy vocals and a guitar, Cat Power proves that less is more. The solo artist performed an upbeat performance despite the often serious lyrics in her songs.

Her newest album was released in 2022 and consisted of only covers. With a range of songs from all eras of music, including a piano cover of Rihanna's hit song, "Stay" all the way to a cover of 1930's jazz trailblazer, Billie Holiday's "I'll Be Seeing You."

Another '90s band took the stage, opting for controlled chaos and headbanging over minimalism. The Faint's high-energy set electrified the audience, incorporating computer-generated synth-y beeps and bops.

It was an experience that prompted thoughts like, "This could be on Elon Musk's playlist." Their performance undoubtedly left a lasting impression on concertgoers who may not have been familiar with the band before.

Next was the indie-rock group Manchester Orchestra. The six-person ensemble had unmatched synchronization and harmony. Using a variety of instruments, including a giant percussion mallet, it was clear why they call themselves an orchestra.

The Atlanta-based group is one of two bands at Outlandia to have a No. 1 hit with their song "The Gold," featuring Phoebe Bridgers, and Lord Huron's song, "The Night We Met," which begs the question — Phoebe next year?

Jimmy Eat World took the stage as the sun set on Falconwood Park. Lead singer Jim Adkins brought the nasally emo-pop of the 2000s back to the future, and the band didn't shy away from the crowd-pleasers. Playing "Sweetness" and 2000s coming-of-age movie soundtrack staple "The Middle" to close their set.

In a highly anticipated finale, Modest Mouse, the festival's headline act, stormed the stage, bringing the festival to a frenzied crescendo. Their performance prompted an enthusiastic response from the audience, including those who had been seated, as everyone rose to their feet to catch a glimpse.

The darkness made the stage lights and special effects stand out as lead singer Isaak Brock stunned the crowd by beginning the set with fan favorites "The World At Large" and "Dashboard" and closing with No. 1 hit "Float On."

Brock is often applauded for his manic lyricism that preaches realism and making light of the inevitable with lyrics like "well the car was on blocks, but I was already where I want," and "I backed my car into a cop car the other day, well, he just drove off, sometimes life's okay."

Venues like Falconwood are necessary to draw big acts and prove that major festivals can work in the Omaha area. Without local festivals, travel expenses and hotel stays limit who can financially afford to see their favorite artists.

With new outdoor event spaces like the revitalized Gene Leahy Mall and Riverfront hosting Maha next year, the possibilities are plentiful.

“I think Omaha needs more festivals like this, outside of Maha,” said local music fan Chalee Mitchell. “Festivals have this community aspect that concerts lack.”