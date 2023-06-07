Bellevue has two major rivers flowing through it, and both will feature live musical performances this weekend.

Falconwood Park, situated along the Platte River, is launching its inaugural Classic Rock Clash Weekend at 905 Allied Road. Meanwhile this weekend, Bellevue Rocks! offers a community festival atmosphere in American Heroes Park along the Missouri River.

Seven tribune bands will play at the Falconwood event, which is free and open to the public. Falconwood said in a news release that the concerts are intended as part of its "summer kick off events to welcome folks from the Omaha area to the park."

Regional AC/DC tribute band Thunderstruck and The Doors tribune band Mr. Mojo Risin’ will perform Friday. Gates open at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m.,

Local Rage Against The Machine tribute band No Shelter will perform Saturday along with Muse tribute band Gallivant and White Stripes tribute band Icky Thump. Gates are at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 6:30 p.m.

National Led Zeppelin tribute band ZOSO will perform Sunday, with gates at 7 p.m. and the show at 8 p.m.

Family Traditions BBQ and Sweets will be set up in the park for Classic Rock Clash Weekend, and the parks' concessions stand and full bar will also be available.

Concertgoers at Bellevue Rocks! will hear High Heel with opening act The Shenanigans on Thursday evening. On Friday, Elton John tribute band Yellow Brick Road will headline with an opening by The 70’s Band. Uncle Kracker will take the stage Saturday, with local country music artist Chad Lee opening.