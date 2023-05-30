Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Papillion Farmers Market returned for the season last Wednesday.

The market, held at City Park at Lincoln and Washington streets, runs through Aug. 16 from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday evenings. (There’s no market June 14 due to Papillion Days.)

A full line-up of ready-to-eat food vendors is offered for those wanting to add dinner to their plans. The market currently is heavy on non-produce vendors as it’s early in the season for fresh veggies. It’s not too early to encounter plenty of dogs, though.

Find more at papillion.org/333/Papillion-Farmers-Market.

The Bellevue Farmers Market returns Saturday and runs weekly through Sept. 16 from 8 a.m. to noon at Washington Park, 20th Street and Franklin Avenue.

The market is under new management by Sarah Milligan of nearby Dip Cravers after being organized for years by state Sen. Carol Blood.

Find more at bellevue.net/recreation-living/farmers-market.

Gretna will also launch a farmers market on Saturday that runs weekly through Oct. 28 in the downtown district along McKenna Avenue.

The new market will be held 8 a.m. to noon with a rotating food truck available.

“The goal is to give our community something that we believe there is a need and desire for,” Carrie Reitmeier, community engagement coordinator for the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce, told The Times in March.

“Around our area, many people are gardening and home crafting. This is a place for them to bring their wares and sell them.”

Find more at facebook.com/GretnaNEFarmersMarket.

Additionally, outside of Sarpy County, the metro area offers a variety of other markets, including the massive Omaha Farmers Market that runs through mid-October in the Old Market on Saturdays and Aksarben Village on Sundays.