Fireworks tents are starting to go up across Sarpy County in advance of the fireworks sales window, which opens Saturday and runs through Independence Day.

Fireworks may be lawfully discharged in Bellevue, Papillion, Springfield and unincorporated Sarpy County (rural areas plus sanitary and improvement districts) from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 25 to July 3 and 8 a.m. to midnight on July 4.

Gretna follows the same restrictions as the other cities, but it doesn’t allow fireworks before 10 a.m. La Vista allows fireworks from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m June 28 through July 2 plus 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 3 and July 4.

To report a noise complaint about fireworks, call 402-593-4111. The county asks that people refrain from calling 911 because calls there could delay an emergency call getting through to dispatchers.

The following retail stands are listed by the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s office.

Bellevue

Bellevue Eagles Club, 36th Street & Chandler Road

Spirit Life Assemblies of God Church, 4815 Harrison St.

Habitat for Humanity of Sarpy County, 3008 Samson Way

St. Mary’s School, 28th Street & Capehart Road

Raven Haven Reconnaissance Crews, 2301 Cornhusker Road

Bellevue Soccer Club, 803 S. Galvin Road

Cornerstone Christian School Inc., 801 Fort Crook Road N.

595 AMXS Unit Advisory & Activities Council, 7007 S. 36th St.

Bellevue University Foundation, 2411 Capehart Road

Bryan High School Coaches Association, 11515 S. 36th St.

Bellevue West Band Boosters, 10504 S. 15th St.

Bellevue Christian Center, 1008 W. Mission Ave.

Daniel J. Gross Catholic High School, 901 Fort Crook Road N.

Bellevue East Band Boosters, 1513 Fort Crook Road N.

Bellevue Rod & Gun Club, 2109 Towne Centre Drive

LifeSpring Church, 3614 Twin Creek Drive

VFW Post 10727, 801 Galvin Road S.

Veteran’s Support Association, 1502 Chandler Road

Papillion

American Legion Post #32, 230 W. Lincoln St.

Sarpy County Swim Club, 8525 S. 71st St.

Echoes Softball, 1230 N. Washington St.

Papillion La Vista Optimists, 501 Olson Drive

Bellino Fireworks Inc., 1218 N. Washington St.

Fraternal Order of Eagles, 66th Street & Cornhusker Road

Wellspring Church 1111 Applewood Drive

Papillion La Vista Spirit Football, 1419 Papillion Drive

First Lutheran Church, 420 N Washington St.

Stannard Fireworks, 1341 W Sixth St.

Papillion South Titan Band Boosters, 806 — 841 Tara Plaza

PLV South Legion Baseball, Jersey Street & Giles Road

Shepherds Inc., 84th street & Centennial Road

Ka-Boomers Enterprises Inc., 204 E. Lincoln St.

PLV Legion Baseball, Cornhusker Road & Eagle Ridge Drive

PLV Spirit Football, 72nd Srteet & Pinnacle Drive

PLV South Legion Baseball, Cornhusker Road & Eagle Crest Drive

La Vista

La Vista Community Foundation, 8110 S. 84th St.

La Vista Youth Baseball Association, 10763 Hillcrest Plaza

Papillion La Vista Spirit Football, 7331 Harrison St.

PLV Youth Athletic Association, 108th Street & Brentwood Drive

Renewed Hope Church, 12501 W. Giles Road

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 11636 Emiline St.

Gretna

Gretna Days Foundation, 907 Village Square

Gretna Friends of the Library, 12004 Standing Stone Drive

Gretna Optimist Club, 12004 Standing Stone Drive

Gretna Community Foundation, 204th Avenue & Lincoln Road

Ka-Boomers Enterprises Inc., 277 W. Gruenther Road

Gretna Lions Club, 10994 Highway 6

Knights of Columbus #14077, 11844 Standing Stone Drive

Gretna Soccer Club, 12130 S. 216th Plaza

Gretna American Legion #216, 9203 S. 145th St.

St. Charles Knights of Columbus, 11350 Wickersham Blvd.

Springfield

Kracklin Kirks Fireworks, 101 W. Main St.

Wild Willy’s Fireworks, 750 Park Drive

William Enterprises LLC, Railroad Avenue & Main Street