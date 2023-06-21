Fireworks tents are starting to go up across Sarpy County in advance of the fireworks sales window, which opens Saturday and runs through Independence Day.
Fireworks may be lawfully discharged in Bellevue, Papillion, Springfield and unincorporated Sarpy County (rural areas plus sanitary and improvement districts) from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 25 to July 3 and 8 a.m. to midnight on July 4.
Gretna follows the same restrictions as the other cities, but it doesn’t allow fireworks before 10 a.m. La Vista allows fireworks from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m June 28 through July 2 plus 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 3 and July 4.
To report a noise complaint about fireworks, call 402-593-4111. The county asks that people refrain from calling 911 because calls there could delay an emergency call getting through to dispatchers.
The following retail stands are listed by the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s office.
People are also reading…
Bellevue
Bellevue Eagles Club, 36th Street & Chandler Road
Spirit Life Assemblies of God Church, 4815 Harrison St.
Habitat for Humanity of Sarpy County, 3008 Samson Way
St. Mary’s School, 28th Street & Capehart Road
Raven Haven Reconnaissance Crews, 2301 Cornhusker Road
Bellevue Soccer Club, 803 S. Galvin Road
Cornerstone Christian School Inc., 801 Fort Crook Road N.
595 AMXS Unit Advisory & Activities Council, 7007 S. 36th St.
Bellevue University Foundation, 2411 Capehart Road
Bryan High School Coaches Association, 11515 S. 36th St.
Bellevue West Band Boosters, 10504 S. 15th St.
Bellevue Christian Center, 1008 W. Mission Ave.
Daniel J. Gross Catholic High School, 901 Fort Crook Road N.
Bellevue East Band Boosters, 1513 Fort Crook Road N.
Bellevue Rod & Gun Club, 2109 Towne Centre Drive
LifeSpring Church, 3614 Twin Creek Drive
VFW Post 10727, 801 Galvin Road S.
Veteran’s Support Association, 1502 Chandler Road
Papillion
American Legion Post #32, 230 W. Lincoln St.
Sarpy County Swim Club, 8525 S. 71st St.
Echoes Softball, 1230 N. Washington St.
Papillion La Vista Optimists, 501 Olson Drive
Bellino Fireworks Inc., 1218 N. Washington St.
Fraternal Order of Eagles, 66th Street & Cornhusker Road
Wellspring Church 1111 Applewood Drive
Papillion La Vista Spirit Football, 1419 Papillion Drive
First Lutheran Church, 420 N Washington St.
Stannard Fireworks, 1341 W Sixth St.
Papillion South Titan Band Boosters, 806 — 841 Tara Plaza
PLV South Legion Baseball, Jersey Street & Giles Road
Shepherds Inc., 84th street & Centennial Road
Ka-Boomers Enterprises Inc., 204 E. Lincoln St.
PLV Legion Baseball, Cornhusker Road & Eagle Ridge Drive
PLV Spirit Football, 72nd Srteet & Pinnacle Drive
PLV South Legion Baseball, Cornhusker Road & Eagle Crest Drive
La Vista
La Vista Community Foundation, 8110 S. 84th St.
La Vista Youth Baseball Association, 10763 Hillcrest Plaza
Papillion La Vista Spirit Football, 7331 Harrison St.
PLV Youth Athletic Association, 108th Street & Brentwood Drive
Renewed Hope Church, 12501 W. Giles Road
Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 11636 Emiline St.
PLV Youth Athletic Association, 108th Street & Brentwood Drive
Gretna
Gretna Days Foundation, 907 Village Square
Gretna Friends of the Library, 12004 Standing Stone Drive
Gretna Optimist Club, 12004 Standing Stone Drive
Gretna Community Foundation, 204th Avenue & Lincoln Road
Ka-Boomers Enterprises Inc., 277 W. Gruenther Road
Gretna Lions Club, 10994 Highway 6
Knights of Columbus #14077, 11844 Standing Stone Drive
Gretna Soccer Club, 12130 S. 216th Plaza
Gretna American Legion #216, 9203 S. 145th St.
St. Charles Knights of Columbus, 11350 Wickersham Blvd.
Twisted Thunder Fireworks, 12004 Standing Stone Drive
Gretna Friends of the Library, 12110 Standing Stone Drive
Gretna Optimist Club, 12110 Standing Stone Drive.
Gretna Lions Club, 10904 Highway 6
Twisted Thunder Fireworks, 12004 Standing Stone Drive
Springfield
Kracklin Kirks Fireworks, 101 W. Main St.
Wild Willy’s Fireworks, 750 Park Drive
William Enterprises LLC, Railroad Avenue & Main Street