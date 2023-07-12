I'm excited to see dog parks are on the agenda for Bellevue's park system.

Papillion has made investments in improving the already excellent Walnut Creek Recreation Area dog park, and La Vista has gotten into the game with what's become one of our go-to spots to let Tilly burn off some energy.

Gretna is also eagerly anticipating a dog park among the many amenities at Gretna Crossing Park this fall. Personally, as a Bellevue resident, it would be nice to have something so handy off Interstate 80 when coming back from road trips to Colorado.

Last week, we took Tilly back to one of her favorite spots: the dog park at Jewell Park, tucked back against Fontenelle Forest in Bellevue.

Tilly was a pandemic pup, and we lived in an apartment near Offutt Air Force Base when we welcomed her into our home. The daily routine included loops around the parking lot, where I emphasized the importance of minding cars and trucks. Many days, it also included some socializing at Jewell Park, where we've generally found like-minded, conscious owners and their dogs.

We've since bought a house, so the trips to the dog park are a lot less frequent. But I still have a strong affinity for Jewell Park and the community it fosters. For me, as a dog owner and a Bellevue taxpayer, that place beyond others is what connects me to the parks.

It was disappointing to see Jewell Park is still in rough conditions. A wooden picnic table, for example, was sitting broken in the park, creating a potential hazard instead of a place to rest or for dogs to climb. But it's good to know the city has a plan, and that progress -- while perhaps a bit too slow -- is coming.

■ ■ ■

Want to check out a ghost town?

The Cass County Historical Society will hold its annual summer open house at Rock Bluffs School on Sunday, July 16, from 2 to 4 p.m.

The one-room brick school opened in 1870 as Naomi Institute and became a public school two years later. The school closed after the class of 1969.

The pioneer college, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was one of the earliest higher education institutes in Nebraska and is located in the ghost town of Rock Bluff, located 3 miles east of Murray near the Missouri River.

The open house is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted to help with maintenance and repair of the building.

For more information or directions, call the Cass County Historical Society Museum at 402-296-4770.

■ ■ ■

Here’s a look ahead at some other upcoming events:

Ongoing

• The Sarpy County Museum at 2402 Clay St. in Bellevue has its annual quilt exhibition through Sept. 2 The Great Sarpy County Quilt Exhibition features more than 50 quilts from the community.

Wednesday, July 12

• The Papillion Farmers Market runs from 5 to 8 p.m. in City Park. This week features a special summer bash event.

Thursday, July 13

• The Papillion Police Department and Graley's Creamery and Confections present Cones With Cops, an informal community event for residents to enjoy ice cream and conversation with law enforcement, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Graley's, 147 N. Washington St. in Papillion. Ten percent of event proceeds will benefit the First Responders Foundation.

• The Steve Thornburg Organ Trio will perform R&B and jazz music during Music in the Park in Bellevue's Washington Park from 7 to 8 p.m.

• Shadow Lake Towne Center in Papillion will host a family movie night featuring "The Super Mario Bros. Movie." Wear your pajamas and bring your sleeping bags or chairs. Load up on free popcorn and drinks available for purchase beginning at 8 p.m.; movie begins at dusk.

Friday, July 14

• Out Loud takes the stage at Soaring Wings in Springfield at 7 p.m. The Lincoln rock band features music from the '60s to today, both easy-listening and hard-hitting dance tunes. Gates open at 6 p.m., and a $5 cover applies to everyone age 12 and older. Sit up on the deck or bring a blanket or lawn chairs. Outside food or alcohol is not permitted.

• The Shadow Lake Towne Center Summer Concert Series continues at the Hy-Vee Amphitheatre, 7902 Towne Center Parkway in Papillion, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. This week's performer is the Heartland Boogie Band, featuring tight vocals, a groovin' rhythm section and smoking hot horns.

• Papillion La Vista Community Theatre will perform "Seussical the Musical" at 8 p.m. at SumTur Amphitheater, 11691 S 108th St. Ticket vary from $10 to $20 and are available at plvct.org.

Saturday, July 15

• The Bellevue and Gretna farmers markets run 8 a.m. to noon at Washington Park and along McKenna Avenue, respectively.

• Papillion La Vista Community Theatre will perform "Seussical the Musical" at 8 p.m. at SumTur Amphitheater, 11691 S 108th St. Ticket vary from $10 to $20 and are available at plvct.org.

Sunday, July 16

• Shadow Lake Towne Center will host the Lokul Car Club's Post Independence Day Car Show from noon to 4 p.m. at 7775 Olson Drive in Papillion. Cars of all makes and models will be on display in the parking lot behind Michael's. Kids and pets are welcome. Food trucks and vendors will be available as well as music by DJ Corleone.

• Soaring Wings and the AAZK Omaha Chapter are teaming up Wines for Rhinos, a fundraiser for rhino conservation efforts, which runs 6 to 10 p.m. A $20 entry fee to the Springfield venue buys one alcoholic beverage, live music and access to win raffle items.

• Papillion La Vista Community Theatre will perform "Seussical the Musical" at 8 p.m. at SumTur Amphitheater, 11691 S 108th St. Ticket vary from $10 to $20 and are available at plvct.org.