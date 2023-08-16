I spent my Friday as a photographer, videographer and — most importantly — fried and frozen food critic at the Iowa State Fair for our sister paper, the Council Bluffs Nonpareil.

If you haven't made the pilgrimage to the fairgrounds in Des Moines, it's worth a trip. It was my second time going and, while it wasn't quite as awe-inspiring as the first time, it was definitely a fun way to spend a summer day.

There's just more of everything you expect at a fair in Des Moines. Admittedly, I have not made it to the Nebraska State Fair since the move to Grand Island, and I expect it's also a fun experience. I enjoyed it when I was younger and when the fair was closer by in Lincoln.

The highlight of Friday's trip, for me, was seeing the national media surrounding the presidential candidate events. (Alas, the real show was Trump and DeSantis on Saturday, but that would have likely drawn a larger crowd and eaten up more of my weekend.)

On the culinary scene, a peppermint bar featuring Bauder's peppermint ice cream topped by hot fudge and an Oreo crust was definitely the favorite of both myself and managing editor Rachel George. What I said after eating it is that it tastes like Christmas.

■ ■ ■

This weekend has a lot coming up, but one of them promises to be a wagging good time.

Dog Day at Papio Day will fill Papillion's aquatic center with canines to mark the Dog Days of Summer as well as the recent closing of the pool for the season.

We're still on the fence whether we'll be taking our pup, who is both adventurous and sometimes a little skittish around water. Taking photos last year was a hoot, though.

The Saturday event runs 1 to 3 p.m. and costs $5 per dog, with free admission for two humans. Additional humans are a buck each. Registration required in advance.

■ ■ ■

While I won't be able to participate in a scheduled media tour, I'm still planning to check out the new Sarpy County Correctional Center.

Public tours of the new jail were set for Saturday, but were canceled Monday afternoon.

The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners, together with the Sarpy County Department of Corrections, made the decision to cancel the Aug. 18 dedication ceremony of the new Correctional Center as well as the Aug. 19 public tours, according to an email distributed Monday by the county.

Instead, county resources have been redirected to the investigation into the in-custody death and supporting and assisting those involved, the email said.

The Department of Corrections plan to transfer operations to the new facility remains on schedule. The county has posted a filmed virtual tour on YouTube.

■ ■ ■

I would recommend checking out Arrows to Aerospace on Saturday morning if you're a fan of parades.

The Bellevue tradition, in its 52nd year, runs along Mission Avenue in Olde Towne starting at 10 a.m.

Catch a pancake breakfast beforehand, and visit the fun and games in Washington Park afterwards. A trip over to the quilt exhibit at the Sarpy County Museum would be a fun way to end your visit, too.

Or add lunch if you're so inclined. I'd suggest Venezuelan food at El Arepón at 1021 W. 23rd Ave., just up the road from the museum, especially if you've haven't been yet.

■ ■ ■

The Papillion La Vista community is invited to come out to support the Monarch and Titan marching bands as they kick off their season with a public performance.

Scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m., the pep rally with the Papillion La Vista and Papillion La Vista South high school bands is planned at Midlands Place.

“Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy a show from both schools pep bands, dance teams, cheer teams and color guard,” the shopping center said in a Facebook post.

The event begins at 7 p.m. in the main parking lot near SPIN! Pizza.

Dinner is available from nearby restaurants, which include the pizzeria, Pine & Black Bistro, Bomb Taco and Ollie & Hobbes.

■ ■ ■

Here’s a look ahead at some other upcoming events:

Wednesday, Aug. 16

• The Papillion Farmers Market runs from 5 to 8 p.m. in City Park. This is the final farmers market for the season.

Friday, Aug. 18

• Grab a bite to eat at Friday Night Bites at Papillion Landing between 5 and 8 p.m. The outdoor event is located in the back of the facility, and the courtyard will be available. Park in the front of the facility and walk through or around back. A variety of food trucks and a beer garden will be available.

• Wind down with a sunset hike at Fontenelle Forest in Bellevue starting at 7 p.m. The hike will explore the gravel and dirt trails near the Nature Center and the third loop of the Boardwalk to watch the sunset over the Missouri River. The cost is $5 for members and $15 for nonmembers.

Saturday, Aug. 19

• The Bellevue and Gretna farmers markets run 8 a.m. to noon at Washington Park and along McKenna Avenue, respectively.

• Check out a monster truck show at the Sarpy County Fairgrounds. The 10,000-pound car crushing giants will compete in racing and wheelie contests as well as freestyle action during the Monster Truck Nitro Tour. Two shows are offered: 1:30 p.m. (with a pit party from noon to 1 p.m.) and 7:30 p.m. (with a pit party from 6 to 7 p.m.). Buy advance tickets at monstertrucktour.com.

Sunday, Aug. 20

• Discover Scouting at a special event in Papillion City Park from 4 to 6 p.m. Join the Mid-America Council's Wagon Wheel District for rockets, a bounce house, games, sling shots, s'mores and learning opportunities. The event is free and open to the public, and those interested in learning about Scouting are encouraged to attend.