After a much-need holiday weekend, taking a float in a swimming pool sounds nice.

Others, however, might want to extend the holiday frivolity a little longer. For them, the City of La Vista has just the ticket.

The city's annual Splash Bash community pool party is coming up Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.

La Vista residents are invited to enjoy the sun along with a live DJ, prizes and free hot dog lunches — and a chance to go for a swim — provided by Mayor Douglas Kindig and members of the La Vista City Council.

■ ■ ■

The Sarpy County Museum opens its annual quilt exhibition Wednesday, July 5.

"We have 50-plus quilts on display from the community," said Ben Justman, executive director of the museum at 2402 Clay St. in Bellevue. "It's always neat to see what folks are willing to share with us, so hopefully you'll join us."

■ ■ ■

The City of Bellevue is holding a ground-breaking ceremony at the new site for the Bellevue Public Library on Thursday at 4 p.m.

Located at 2206 Longo Drive, renovation of the future library building will begin, according to a news release from the city.

The existing collection and staff will move to that site once it's ready. The library will move into the existing building but also include a new addition.

City officials will be joined by the Bellevue Public Library Foundation for the ceremony, and the public is invited to attend. Scheduled speakers include Mayor Rusty Hike, Bellevue Library Foundation President Michelle Boyce and Bellevue Library Advisory Board President Evonne Edgington.

There will be a brief reception after the ground-breaking to look at the plans for the library. I'm excited to get a better look at the plans.

■ ■ ■

Here’s a look ahead at some other upcoming events:

Wednesday, July 5

• The Papillion Farmers Market runs from 5 to 8 p.m. in Papillion City Park.

Thursday, July 6

• The Papillion Public Library will host a jigsaw puzzle contest and swap from 6 to 8 p.m. in the south meeting room at 222 N Jefferson St. Registration is required.

• Cher and the Gene Klosner Band will perform easy listening music during Music in the Park in Bellevue's Washington Park from 7 to 8 p.m.

Friday, July 7

• Meet Union Omaha and the Storm Chasers at the Papillion Public Library, 222 N Jefferson St., from noon to 1 p.m. Both teams play at Papillion's Werner Park. Representatives from each team will discuss the current season, team values and how the teams give back to their community.

• The Shadow Lake Summer Concert Series continues at the Hy-Vee Amphitheater, 7902 Towne Center Parkway, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. This week's performer is the Come Together Beatles Tribute Band, a musical celebration of the Beatles.

• Falconwood Park hosts "A Live Orchestral Rendition of Dr. Dre 2001" at 905 Allied Road in Bellevue. Tickets are between $40 to $45 and can be purchased at falconwoodpark.com. This is an orchestral rendition; to be clear, Dr. Dre will not be present.

Saturday, July 8

• The Bellevue and Gretna farmers markets run 8 a.m. to noon at Washington Park and along McKenna Avenue, respectively.

Sunday, July 9

• The La Vista Splash Bash party is 1 to 4 p.m. at the La Vista Municipal Swimming Pool, 7529 S. 85th St.

Monday, July 10

• Gretna's American Legion Auxiliary No. 216 is holding a community blood drive. Donors may call the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 or go to redcross.org and enter "GretnaNE" for an appointment, or call coordinator Kathy Iske at 402-332-3827. Another Auxiliary blood drive is planned for Nov. 14.