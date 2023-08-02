It's time for the Sarpy County Fair.

The 86th annual fair kicks off in earnest today with shows starting at 8:30 a.m. and the 4-H opening ceremonies set for 5 p.m., followed by the 4-H fashion show and mutton bustin’ at 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. respectively.

A beer garden runs 6 p.m. Wednesday to 1 a.m. Thursday, and an open truck and tractor pull begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday followed by an extreme bull riding show at 8 p.m.

On Thursday, the 4-H show speed events start at 7 p.m. A ticketed pro pulling and NE Bush Pullers show also starts at 7 p.m., and the Casey Muessigman Band takes the stage at 10 p.m.

On Friday, a 4-H pie auction runs 5 to 7 p.m. The beer garden has a $10 cover and opens at 6 p.m., but a special night of music features Cooper James (7 to 8:30 p.m.), Lucas Minor (8:30 to 10 p.m.) and Tyler Anthony (10 p.m. to midnight). The pioneer farm family award ceremony is at 8 p.m., with the ticketed Mid-States Rodeo also at 8 p.m., with the 4-H parade of champions held during the first half of the rodeo show.

A kiddie parade kicks off Saturday with registration at 9 a.m. and the parade down Main Street at 9:30 a.m. The grand parade is at 10 a.m. A variety of events and demonstrations run throughout the day Saturday, and the evening features Easton Corbin with special guest Tate Stevens and Lucas Minor for a ticketed concert at 7:30 p.m. as well as another ticketed performance of the Mid-States Rodeo.

Sunday’s festivities continue with the carnival and various events and demonstrations, wrapping up with a ticketed demolition derby at 6:30 p.m.

Find a complete schedule and ticket details at sarpyfair.com.

■ ■ ■

Bellevue's Falconwood Park features GRRRL Camp — an event aimed to bring women together over music, art and business — this Saturday.

The inaugural event at 905 Allied Road includes live music, art, vendors, workshops and camping — both in tents and in glamping cabins. Attendees are encouraged to stay the night for the full GRRRL Camp experience, as festivities will continue late-night with special performances and happenings around the campfire, according to a news release.

The event organizers say GRRRL Camp embraces diversity and individualism, does not abide by gender stereotypes and believes in equality, arts advocacy and access for all. GRRRL Camp is a safe space.

“GRRRL Camp is an event that stems from my experience producing concerts and festivals," said Shannon Claire, the park's executive director. "I’ve wanted to produce a femme fest

The festival gates open at 1 p.m., and camp set up starts at 10 a.m. with check out at noon on Sunday. Tickets are $35 in advance or $45 the day of, which includes tent camping. The event is all ages, and all are welcome, with children age 10 and under free.

Find more details at bit.ly/GRRRLCamp.

■ ■ ■

Here’s a look ahead at some other upcoming events:

Ongoing

• The Sarpy County Museum at 2402 Clay St. in Bellevue has its annual quilt exhibition through Sept. 2 The Great Sarpy County Quilt Exhibition features more than 50 quilts from the community.

• The Sarpy County fair runs through Sunday. Find a complete lineup at sarpyfair.com.

Wednesday, Aug. 2

• The Papillion Farmers Market runs from 5 to 8 p.m. in City Park.

Thursday, Aug. 3

• The Sandy Creek Bluegrass Band plays a free show at 7 p.m. at the SumTur Amphitheater in Papillion as part of its free music series.

• A movie night begins at 8 p.m. at Shadow Lake Towne Center's Hy-Vee Amphitheater in Papillion. Free popcorn is offered, with drinks available for purchase as well as frozen treats from Scouty's Shaved Ice Truck. "Super Mario Bros." begins at dusk.

Friday, Aug. 4

• The Shadow Lake Summer Concert Series concludes at the Hy-Vee Amphitheater, 7902 Towne Center Parkway, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. This week's performer is the Chad Lee Band, high-energy original and hit cover songs.

• SumTur Amphitheater in Papillion will hold its first adult trivia night from 8 to 10 p.m. Concessions will be open for the free event, which requires registration. Concessions will be open, and outside food and beverages may be brought to the venue except for alcohol. Teams consist of four to six players. Prizes are awarded for first and second place. Sign up at papillion.org/calendar.aspx?EID=10720.

Saturday, Aug. 5

• The Bellevue and Gretna farmers markets run 8 a.m. to noon at Washington Park and along McKenna Avenue, respectively.

• GRRRL Camp is a single-day festival celebrating women in music and art at Falconwood Park. Festival gates open at 1 p.m., with music at 1:45 p.m. Lineup includes The Velveteers, Gully Boys, Seasaw, Vera Devorah, stepmom, Tylynn (full band), Mesonjixx, Pure XTC, Boxknife, Freakabout, Estrogen Projection, Ebba Rose, DJ Sets by Crabrangucci and Angie Spence, and Campfire Sing-A-Longs with Glitter Bush. Food trucks will be on site. The event is all ages.

• SumTur Amphitheater in Papillion hosts its Back to School Night with a free screening of "Turning Red." The movie starts at dusk, and the gates open at 7 p.m. Family activities and yard games will also be provided.

Sunday, Aug. 6

• Mark Irvin performs a free show at 4 p.m. at the SumTur Amphitheater in Papillion as part of its free music series.