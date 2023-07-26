The 40th annual National Night Out is coming up Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Neighborhoods across the metropolitan area, and across the country, will be coming together to take a stand against crime in their communities.

Roger Cox, the Bellevue Police Department's community relations coordinator, told me last year that Americans turned into a “garage door society” in the 1960s “where everybody opens the garage door, backs out, comes home, opens the garage door and parks back in.”

“So there was a concerted effort years ago to take at least one night a year to get out, know your neighbors, continue to build or start to build that relationship with your police department and just say that our community does not want crime here,” Cox said.

Cox said residents know their neighborhoods better than police, and they are the best people to spot something suspicious. Knowing your neighbors makes it easier to support each other, whether that’s a garage door left open or collecting mail during a vacation.

“Those things help cut down on crime in the neighborhood,” Cox said.

Bellevue will again host a community National Night Out event, as will Papillion and La Vista.

Bellevue's event runs 6 to 8 p.m. at Everett Park along Betz Road just south of Bellevue University. Come out for hamburgers, bounce houses, clowns and a chance to get an up close look at some of the equipment and vehicles that the department uses.

Papillion's event runs 6 to 8 p.m. at Papillion City Park at Lincoln and Washington streets. Come out for demonstrations by the Papillion Police Department, a hydrant party with the Papillion Fire Department, free Dairy Queen ice cream while supplies last and food trucks from the Papillion Taco Guy, Prairie Fire Pizza and the Cheese Life Omaha.

La Vista's event runs 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Central Park, 8305 Park View Blvd. Come out for free food and drinks while mingling with community safety partners, as well as disc golf, face painting, balloon artists and free treats from Kona Ice, Starbucks and Alamo Drafthouse Cinema.

A special proclamation by Mayor Douglas Kindig will happen at 8 a.m. Participating safety partners include Nebraska State Patrol, Medical Reserve Corps, Project Harmony, ADT, Papillion Fire Department, La Vista Public Works Department and La Vista Police Department.

This year's National Night Out will involve more than 37 million people across more than 15,000 communities tracked by the National Association of Town Watch.

The iconic Budweiser Clydesdales will visit Sarpy County this week courtesy of Folds of Honor.

Folds of Honor is a nonprofit organization that provides families of fallen or disabled U.S. service members and families of first responders with scholarships toward educational opportunities, according to a news release.

To commemorate 13 years of partnership with founding partner Anheuser-Busch, the Budweiser Clydesdales will help kick off Gretna Days on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. Find them in the southern parking lot of St. Patrick’s Church along with the Kona shaved ice truck along with beer and root beer sales.

You can also catch the Clydesdales on Saturday at the Shadow Lake Towne Center's Hy-Vee from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Papillion.

It's that most wonderful time of the year: Gretna Days.

Here are some of the highlights:

• Bags, Beer & Brats on Friday evening will feature Gretna's own Cooper James performing along with a beer garden, cornhole tournament and the announcement of the Gretna Citizen of the Year at 8 p.m. Food is available from 5 to 8 p.m.

• A free movie will be shown Friday evening at the Gretna Football Stadium at the old high school. Gates are at 7 p.m. A fireworks show follows around 9:45 p.m.

• The Gretna Days Grand Parade starts at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Gretna Middle School and proceeds along McKenna Avenue and Angus Road.

• Enjoy the Gretna Days Community Picnic in Petersen Park on Sunday starting at 11 a.m., with rides and games following from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Additionally, if you haven't already, make a plan to check out Gretna East High School during an open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at 18102 Lincoln Road.

Find a complete list of Gretna Days activities below or at gretnadays.com.

Here’s a look ahead at some other upcoming events:

Wednesday, July 26

• The Papillion Farmers Market runs from 5 to 8 p.m. in City Park.

• Meet the Budweiser Clydesdales from 5 to 7 p.m. in the southern parking lot of St. Patrick’s Church in Gretna.

Thursday, July 27

• The Gretna Days Carnival runs from 6 to 10 p.m. along Angus Street east of Highway 6 near North Park. Thursday's special is all-you-can-ride wristbands for $25.

Friday, July 28

• The Gretna Days Golf Tournament runs noon to 6 p.m. at Tiburon Golf Course.

• Check out Gretna East High School during an open house for Gretna Days from 4 to 6 p.m. The new school is located at 18102 Lincoln Road.

• The Gretna Days Dodgeball Tournament runs 4 to 6 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 11204 S. 204th St. The cost is $40 per co-ed team of six to 10 children entering grades 6 to 9 this fall.

• The Gretna Days Antique Tractor Pull runs 4 to 11 p.m. in the field west of Village Square. Gretna Knights of Columbus will be grilling burgers and beef franks.

• St. Patrick's Parish is teaming up with the Gretna Knights of Columbus and Gretna Optimist Club for their annual Bags, Beer & Brats community event. Gretna's own Cooper James will perform country music. Food will be available 5 to 8 p.m., with a beer garden running until 9:30 p.m. A cornhole tournament starts promptly at 5 p.m. The Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce will announce the Gretna Citizen of the Year at 8 p.m.

• Come out for the Fourth Friday event at La Vista Central Park. Enjoy a picnic dinner or buy something from Hawks Pizza, which begins serving at 5 p.m. A performance by Jonny Rod Acoustic begins at 6 p.m. followed by the Tyler Anthony Band at 7 p.m. Lawn chairs, blankets and dancing shoes are encouraged.

• The Gretna Days Carnival runs from 6 to 10 p.m. along Angus Street east of Highway 6 near North Park. Friday's special is all-you-can-ride wristbands for $25.

• The Shadow Lake Summer Concert Series continues at the Hy-Vee Amphitheatre, 7902 Towne Center Parkway in Papillion, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. This week's performer is Finding Dixie, acoustic country music.

• Group Sax will perform jazz standards and originals during Music in the Park in Bellevue's Washington Park from 7 to 8 p.m. This is the final installment of this summer's lineup.

• The Gretna Days Foundation will hold a free screening of a movie in the Gretna High School Football Stadium. Gates open at 7 p.m., with free admission and parking. Seating is available in the stadium or on the field with blankets only. Outside food and drink is not allowed, but concessions will be available. No pets.

• Peters Pyrotechnic Productions will put on a Gretna Days fireworks display around 9:45 p.m. east of Gretna High School. Prime viewing is available after the movie night held at the school's football stadium.

Saturday, July 29

• The annual Resurrection Run — featuring a 3- or 5-mile walk/run through Gretna — kicks off the Saturday of Gretna Days from 7 to 8:30 a.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church 153 S. McKenna Ave.

• The Gretna Days Community Pancake Breakfast runs 7 to 9:30 a.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church 153 S. McKenna Ave.

• The Bellevue and Gretna farmers markets run 8 a.m. to noon at Washington Park and along McKenna Avenue, respectively.

• The Gretna Days Men’s Slow-Pitch Softball Tournament gets going from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at North Park Field 1.

• The Gretna Days Craft Show takes over Gretna High School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• The Gretna Days Kiddie Parade registration is at 9:30 a.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church 153 S. McKenna Ave. Children age 10 and under are invited to participate.

• The annual Gretna Days Grand Parade starts at 10:30 a.m. at Gretna Middle School and proceeds through downtown Gretna along McKenna Avenue and down Angus Road ending at the Gretna Public Pool. This year's theme is Beach Bash.

• The Gretna High School Dance Team will sell concessions at Petersen Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. as part of Gretna Days.

• Grab a bite to eat at Hillcrest Silver Ridge's annual hot dog feed from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 20332 Hackberry Drive in Gretna.

• The Gretna Days Carnival runs from noon to 11 p.m. along Angus Street east of Highway 6 near North Park. Buy all-you-can-ride wristbands from noon to 5 p.m. for $25.

• The Gretna Days Kids Pedal Tractor Pull immediately follows the parade, expected to conclude about 12:30 p.m., at Petersen Park.

• Meet the Budweiser Clydesdales from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Shadow Lake Hy-Vee in Papillion.

• The Gretna Days Garden Tractor Pull runs 1 to 4 p.m. in the field west of Village Square. Weigh-in and registration begins at 11 a.m. Must have working kill switch and wheelie bars to compete.

• Tyler Anthony & Cooper James will put on a "Back to My Roots Dance" at the Gretna Legion Post 216 Hall, 11690 S. 216th St., from 7 p.m. to midnight. Doors open at 5 p.m. with a $5 cover for the 21-and-over show. Local food trucks will begin serving at 5 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.

• Lemon Fresh Day with opening act Bucka Ruse will take over Village Square for the Gretna Days Dance from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. The party will include a beer tent. Funds from the 21-and-over show support the Gretna Days Foundation. Seating and food will be available.

• Campus Life and Journey Church will hold a Gretna Days Pool Party from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Gretna City Pool. The young adult event includes food, prizes, a live DJ and swimming.

Sunday, July 30

• The Gretna Days Men’s Slow-Pitch Softball Tournament wraps up from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at North Park Field 1.

• Classic cars and motorcycles will be found along McKenna Avenue in Gretna for the Road Burners Car Show, with registration from 8 a.m. to noon and trophies awarded at 3 p.m. Food trucks will be available.

• The Gretna Days Doubles Pickleball Tournament will run 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. at North Park.

• The Gretna Days Community Picnic will take over Petersen Park starting at 11 a.m. with free food until 1 p.m. Rides and games, priced at 50 cents each, will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

• Gretna United Methodist Church will hand out free sundaes during the Gretna Days Ice Cream Social from 1 to 3 p.m. at 11457 S. 204th St.

Tuesday, Aug. 1

• Bellevue's National Night Out runs 6 to 8 p.m. at Everett Park along Betz Road just south of Bellevue University.

• Papillion's National Night Out runs 6 to 8 p.m. at Papillion City Park at Lincoln and Washington streets.

• La Vista's National Night Out runs 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Central Park, 8305 Park View Blvd.