While it certainly has felt like summer for a while already, today is the official first day of summer.

The summer solstice will see the sun peaking up several minutes before 6 a.m. and staying on the horizon until about 9 p.m. There’s nearly six more hours of daylight Wednesday than during the December solstice, which is generally the shortest day of the year.

This past weekend, I finally got a chance to check out the Bellevue Farmers Market and, in particular, try a cheesecake from Breeze Bakery. I was not disappointed.

I’ve been a fan of Lincoln-based High Society Cheesecake ever since discovering they are carried at Hy-Vee, including both the Shadow Lake and new Gretna stores. The creaminess of their cheesecake is fantastic, and in particular I’d recommend their Scoopable products.

But Breezy Bakery’s product was different, largely in the quality of the crust. I tried the Oreo cheesecake and definitely plan to explore some other offerings in the future.

Other weekend highlights included another trip to the Gretna Hy-Vee, this time to walk out with groceries instead of photos, and the annual trek to Papillion Days to explore the Market in the Park and indulge in a monarch wing.

■ ■ ■

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office is holding its summertime Dogs With the Deputies event Thursday evening in Springfield.

Join deputies from 5 to 7 p.m. at Buffalo Park, 271 S. Sixth St., for free hot dogs, chips and water.

Free bicycle helmets will be distributed along with assistance fitting. A bike check station and obstacle course will also be available.

The community event otherwise has no agenda and won’t include speeches. It’s an opportunity to meet and greet deputies for casual conversations.

■ ■ ■

The City of Gretna is asking for community feedback.

A community workshop for the city’s comprehensive plan is scheduled for Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Gretna Elementary School, 801 South St.

The city is updating its comprehensive plan to guide growth over the next 10 to 20 years. The plan will look at issues such as sustainability, resiliency and economic development.

The event will begin with an open house offering a variety of informative and interactive engagement stations. A presentation at 6:45 p.m. will give an overview and facilitate a group engagement activity.

For those who can’t make the workshop, the planning team will have a pop-up booth at the new Saturday farmers market from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Find more information at gretnacompplan.com.

■ ■ ■

Here’s a look ahead at some other upcoming events:

The Papillion Farmers Market returns after its Papillion Days hiatus on Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. in City Park. Register or find more at tinyurl.com/takesteps23.

A new PBS documentary “Weathering the Future” will be screened Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Sump Memorial Library, 222 N. Jefferson St. in Papillion. The documentary follows people who are adapting to extreme weather events.

The Friends-N-Quilts Omaha Quilt Show will run Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the La Vista Conference Center, 12520 Westport Parkway in La Vista. Admission is $10.

Listen to ‘80s rock, contemporary country and pop favorites performed by Red Delicious on Friday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. as part of the Music and Memories Summer Concert Series at the Shadow Lake Towne Center’s Hy-Vee Amphitheater, 7902 Towne Center Parkway.

The Bellevue and Gretna farmers markets run 8 a.m. to noon at Washington Park and along McKenna Avenue respectively.

Crohn’s & Colitis Take Steps Omaha invites the public to take two laps around the concourse and one around the warning track of Werner Park in Papillion starting at 9 a.m. Saturday. Opening ceremonies will be held at 10:15 a.m.

Check out the Pollinator Party at Schramm Education Center, 21502 W. Highway 31 in Gretna, on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A variety of activities are included along with a plant sale, food truck and ways to become involved in citizen science.

Catch a showing of “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” at dusk Saturday at SumTur Amphitheater, 11691 S. 108th St. in Papillion. Gates for the free event open at 7:30 p.m. and an opening show by The Redwoods precedes the movie.