This past week has felt a bit like a blur.

I did get an opportunity to take a trek into Omaha to check out The Fat Putter, a new miniature golf lounge featuring four 9-hole courses with wacky games and cool challenges.

If you're into mini golf, it's definitely worth the trip and the $14 fee. But you might do well to go when business is slow. We went on a Saturday afternoon, and while it was far from packed, there was a good delay between most holes.

■ ■ ■

Gretna Days is coming up next week. I'd encourage you to make some room in your calendar if you've never been or if you just like a good parade.

I've attended a good number of parades at this point, and Gretna Days offers a particularly good example, with a wide array of entries and vehicles. Ralston's Independence Day parade might have the slight edge, but Gretna is less — albeit decidedly still — hilly.

Don't miss your chance for a sneak peak of Gretna East High School during an open house from 4 to 6 p.m. on July 28 at 18102 Lincoln Road.

Find more about Gretna Days at gretnadays.com.

After Gretna Days, the Sarpy County Fair will be here before we know it. The annual event in Springfield runs Aug. 2 through Aug. 6.

Find more about the fair at sarpyfair.com.

■ ■ ■

Here’s a look ahead at some other upcoming events:

Ongoing

• The Sarpy County Museum at 2402 Clay St. in Bellevue has its annual quilt exhibition through Sept. 2 The Great Sarpy County Quilt Exhibition features more than 50 quilts from the community.

Wednesday, July 19

• The Papillion Farmers Market runs from 5 to 8 p.m. in City Park.

Thursday, July 20

• Variety 5 will perform variety vocal and instrumental music during Music in the Park in Bellevue's Washington Park from 7 to 8 p.m.

• Attend a free showing of "Pirates of Neverland," scripted by Rose Theater playwright Brian Guehring and performed by the 26th Papillion La Vista Arts Network summer arts camp at 7 p.m. Trinity Church, 848 Gold Coast Road, Papillion. Freewill donations will be accepted at the door.

• Papillion La Vista Community Theatre will perform "Seussical the Musical" at 8 p.m. at SumTur Amphitheater, 11691 S 108th St. Ticket prices vary from $10 to $20 and are available at plvct.org.

Friday, July 21

• The Shadow Lake Summer Concert Series continues at the Hy-Vee Amphitheatre, 7902 Towne Center Parkway in Papillion, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. This week's performer is The Radio Eclectic, a party band covering hits from the '60s through today.

• Attend a free showing of "Pirates of Neverland," scripted by Rose Theater playwright Brian Guehring and performed by the 26th Papillion La Vista Arts Network summer arts camp at 7 p.m. Trinity Church, 848 Gold Coast Road, Papillion. Freewill donations will be accepted at the door.

• Papillion La Vista Community Theatre will perform "Seussical the Musical" at 8 p.m. at SumTur Amphitheater, 11691 S 108th St. Ticket prices vary from $10 to $20 and are available at plvct.org.

• Camp Hullabaloo brings an adult summer camp experience to Falconwood Park in Bellevue. The camp runs through the weekend.

Saturday, July 22

• The Bellevue and Gretna farmers markets run 8 a.m. to noon at Washington Park and along McKenna Avenue, respectively.

• Papillion La Vista Community Theatre will perform "Seussical the Musical" at 8 p.m. at SumTur Amphitheater, 11691 S 108th St. Ticket prices vary from $10 to $20 and are available at plvct.org.

Wednesday, July 26

• The Papillion Farmers Market runs from 5 to 8 p.m. in City Park.

Thursday, July 27

• The Gretna Days Carnival runs from 6 to 10 p.m. along Angus Street east of Highway 6 near North Park. Thursday's special is all-you-can-ride wristbands for $25.

Friday, July 28

• The Gretna Days Golf Tournament runs noon to 6 p.m. at Tiburon Golf Course.

• Check out Gretna East High School during an open house for Gretna Days from 4 to 6 p.m. The new school is located at 18102 Lincoln Road.

• The Gretna Days Dodgeball Tournament runs 4 to 6 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 11204 S. 204th St. The cost is $40 per co-ed team of six to 10 children entering grades 6 to 9 this fall.

• The Gretna Days Antique Tractor Pull runs 4 to 11 p.m. in the field west of Village Square. Gretna Knights of Columbus will be grilling burgers and beef franks.

• St. Patrick's Parish is teaming up with the Gretna Knights of Columbus and Gretna Optimist Club for their annual Bags, Beer & Brats community event. Gretna's own Cooper James will perform country music. Food will be available 5 to 8 p.m., with a beer garden running until 9:30 p.m. A cornhole tournament starts promptly at 5 p.m. The Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce will announce the Gretna Citizen of the Year at 8 p.m.

• The Gretna Days Carnival runs from 6 to 10 p.m. along Angus Street east of Highway 6 near North Park. Friday's special is all-you-can-ride wristbands for $25.

• The Shadow Lake Summer Concert Series continues at the Hy-Vee Amphitheatre, 7902 Towne Center Parkway in Papillion, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. This week's performer is Finding Dixie, acoustic country music.

• Group Sax will perform jazz standards and originals during Music in the Park in Bellevue's Washington Park from 7 to 8 p.m. This is the final installment of this summer's lineup.

• The Gretna Days Foundation will hold a free screening of a movie in the Gretna High School Football Stadium. Gates open at 7 p.m., with free admission and parking. Seating is available in the stadium or on the field with blankets only. Outside food and drink is not allowed, but concessions will be available. No pets.

• Peters Pyrotechnic Productions will put on a Gretna Days fireworks display around 9:45 p.m. east of Gretna High School. Prime viewing is available after the movie night held at the school's football stadium.

Saturday, July 29

• The annual Resurrection Run — featuring a 3- or 5-mile walk/run through Gretna — kicks off the Saturday of Gretna Days from 7 to 8:30 a.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church 153 S. McKenna Ave.

• The Gretna Days Community Pancake Breakfast runs 7 to 9:30 a.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church 153 S. McKenna Ave.

• The Bellevue Farmers Market runs 8 a.m. to noon at Washington Park.

• The Gretna Days Men’s Slow-Pitch Softball Tournament gets going from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at North Park Field 1.

• The Gretna Days Craft Show takes over Gretna High School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• The Gretna Days Kiddie Parade registration is at 9:30 a.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church 153 S. McKenna Ave. Children age 10 and under are invited to participate.

• The annual Gretna Days Grand Parade starts at 10:30 a.m. at Gretna Middle School and proceeds through downtown Gretna along McKenna Avenue and down Angus Road ending at the Gretna Public Pool. This year's theme is Beach Bash.

• The Gretna High School Dance Team will sell concessions at Petersen Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. as part of Gretna Days.

• Grab a bite to eat at Hillcrest Silver Ridge's annual hot dog feed from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 20332 Hackberry Drive in Gretna.

• The Gretna Days Carnival runs from noon to 11 p.m. along Angus Street east of Highway 6 near North Park. Buy all-you-can-ride wristbands from noon to 5 p.m. for $25.

• The Gretna Days Kids Pedal Tractor Pull immediately follows the parade, expected to conclude about 12:30 p.m., at Petersen Park.

• The Gretna Days Garden Tractor Pull runs 1 to 4 p.m. in the field west of Village Square. Weigh-in and registration begins at 11 a.m. Must have working kill switch and wheelie bars to compete.

• Tyler Anthony & Cooper James will put on a "Back to My Roots Dance" at the Gretna Legion Post 216 Hall, 11690 S. 216th St., from 7 p.m. to midnight. Doors open at 5 p.m. with a $5 cover for the 21-and-over show. Local food trucks will begin serving at 5 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.

• Lemon Fresh Day with opening act Bucka Ruse will take over Village Square for the Gretna Days Dance from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. The party will include a beer tent. Funds from the 21-and-over show support the Gretna Days Foundation. Seating and food will be available.

• Campus Life and Journey Church will hold a Gretna Days Pool Party from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Gretna City Pool. The young adult event includes food, prizes, a live DJ and swimming.

Sunday, July 30

• The Gretna Days Men’s Slow-Pitch Softball Tournament wraps up from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at North Park Field 1.

• Classic cars and motorcycles will be found along McKenna Avenue in Gretna for the Road Burners Car Show, with registration from 8 a.m. to noon and trophies awarded at 3 p.m. Food trucks will be available.

• The Gretna Days Doubles Pickleball Tournament will run 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. at North Park.

• The Gretna Days Community Picnic will take over Petersen Park starting at 11 a.m. with free food until 1 p.m. Rides and games, priced at 50 cents each, will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

• Gretna United Methodist Church will hand out free sundaes during the Gretna Days Ice Cream Social from 1 to 3 p.m. at 11457 S. 204th St.