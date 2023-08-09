It's hard to imagine that it's already back-to-school season.

I imagine it's harder yet for the students going back to school this week. And probably not such a stretch for the parents who have been ticking down the days.

This past week, I enjoyed getting out with some of my neighbors at our annual National Night Out organized by the Quail Creek Neighborhood Association, one of many neighborhoods that held parties alongside three city-sponsored events.

The mosquito bites that resulted are proof summer will be with us for a while yet — even as the days are starting to become noticeably shorter, with the autumnal equinox still over a month away.

More quickly approaching are the opening days for Vala's Pumpkin Patch and other seasonal attractions, including a relatively new pumpkin patch in Springfield that you can read about on page A9 of the Times.

■ ■ ■

Want proof that it's still summertime? Head to Falconwood Park in Bellevue this weekend for the latest installment of the Outlandia Music Festival.

Rock bands Lord Huron and Modest Mouse will be the headline acts at this year’s Outlandia, held Friday and Saturday at Falconwood. The lineup also includes Jimmy Eat World, Gregory Alan Isakov, Manchester Orchestra, The Faint, Cat Power, Horsegirl, The Good Life, The Envy Corps, Criteria and Minne Lussa.

I remember seeing Jimmy Eat World open for Green Day as part of the "American Idiots" tour. That seems like eons ago, likely because it was.

Find more about Outlandia, including ticket details, at outlandiafestival.com.

■ ■ ■

Have you had an opportunity to tour the Wimmer Collection yet?

The headline of the new Sarpy County Museum — once its capital campaign raises the funds for the move to Papillion — will be the 10,000-piece collection of railroad memorabilia and Americana saved by Bill and Judy Wimmer.

The collection is referred to as "one of the nation's preeminent private railroad collections of its kind."

Tours of the collection have been organized by the Sarpy County Museum, including one coming up Saturday, Aug. 26, at 1 p.m. Send an email to museum@sarpymuseum.org with your name and number in your party. Space is limited.

■ ■ ■

Got electronics in need of recycling?

The Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce has an electronics collection event scheduled Saturday, Aug. 12, from 9 a.m. to noon at 8181 Village Square.

Anything with a cord, battery or motor can be brought to the event, regardless of whether it still works. Items can include computers, televisions, printers, cellphones, stereoos, power tools, yard equipment, appliances and batteries.

Recycling fees will be charged by Cross Recycling for certain items that are hazardous.

Old tube TVs and projection TVs and monitors are $2 per inch, measured diagonally, while flat screen monitors are $5 and flat screen TVs are $20. Plasma TVs over 40 inches are a flat $40. Microwaves are $20, large exercise equipment is $20 and wood-enclosed items are $20. Batteries are $1 per pound.

Items collected will be used for vocational training and job experience at Cross Training Center in Omaha.

While you're out and about in Gretna, don't forget to swing by the Cruizin' Kids Business Market, which runs 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the northwest corner of Highway 6 and 216th Street.

Arts and crafts, toys, jewelery, basked goods and more will be offered to support young local entrepreneurs. The free event is organized with the Gretna chamber and Cruizin' Cones.

■ ■ ■

The Papillion Area Historical Society will hold Portal Field Day on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the historical Portal Schoolhouse by the Sump Memorial Library and City Hall.

The event, co-hosted by the Papillion Public Library, features a cornhole tournament, three-legged races, sack races, wheelbarrow races, shoe kicking, egg and spoon races, water balloon tosses, water bucket relays, a tug-of-war tournament, a fastest eating contest and a farm chore race.

Other activities include a duck pond, hopscotch, chalk and food from the Historical Society, who will have hot dogs and chips, and Papillion Job's Daughters, who will have walking tacos and baked goods.

Age divisions are 5 and under, 6 to 9, 10 to 13, 14 to 16, 17 to 19, 20 to 49 and 50-plus, with some events mixing age groups.

Registration and ticket sales start at 10 a.m., with games beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Find more information at papillion-ahs.com/home/events/portal-field-day.

■ ■ ■

Swimming season is coming to a close.

The City of Bellevue announced Dowding Pool closed Tuesday while Cascio Pool and Gilbert Pool will close Saturday. The city's three splash pads will remain open until September as the weather permits.

The season ended Sunday at Papio Bay Aquatic Center. I just got my ticket for Papio Bay's Dog Day at the Bay, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 19. We're excited to see how our pup does at the swimming pool and hope to run into some of her four-legged friends while we're there.

The end of the line has also come for the Gretna City Pool, which has closed permanently to be replaced by new swimming facilities at the Gretna Crossing Park opening next month.

■ ■ ■

Here’s a look ahead at some other upcoming events:

Ongoing

• The Sarpy County Museum at 2402 Clay St. in Bellevue has its annual quilt exhibition through Sept. 2 The Great Sarpy County Quilt Exhibition features more than 50 quilts from the community.

Wednesday, Aug. 9

• The Papillion Farmers Market runs from 5 to 8 p.m. in City Park. This week features a special back to school party.

Friday, Aug. 11

• Quartus will put on a free show at Papillion's SumTur Amphitheater starting at 7 p.m. as part of the city's free music series.

• The La Vista Pubic Library will show the PG-13 rated movie "Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" as part of the city's Free Moonlight Movies series. Bring blankets, chairs and picnics to enjoy the showing alongside supporting community partner Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, which will provide prizes and raffle drawings before the show starts at dusk.

Saturday, Aug. 12

• Shadow Lake Towne Center in Papillion will host its Cars & Coffee gathering from 7 to 11 a.m. in the parking lot outside The Early Bird Restaurant. Bring your sports, muscle or collector/project car or truck for everyone to see at the free event.

• The Bellevue and Gretna farmers markets run 8 a.m. to noon at Washington Park and along McKenna Avenue, respectively.

Sunday, Aug. 13

• Catch a performance by the Papillion Area Concert Band at 8 p.m. at Papillion's SumTur Amphitheater as part of the SumTur Sunday Unplugged series.