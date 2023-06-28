Stephanie Rushing, right, smiles as her daughter, Gabriela, 5, hoists up a bluegill she caught during the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Family Fishing Night event at American Heroes Park in Bellevue on June 21, 2023. Rushing said it was the first fish she had ever caught. The game and parks commission holds these free fishing events all across Nebraska, and they bring along instructors and loaner fishing rods to ensure access for anglers of all ages and skill levels. Larry Pape, the education specialist in the fisheries division of the game and parks commission, said these events are a great way to get introduced to fishing thanks to the available resources on hand and the fun, relaxing atmosphere.