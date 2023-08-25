Bellevue diners looking for a burger soon will have another option.

Five Guys is planning a new location situated between Sickies and Stella's in Nebraska's third largest city.

The Lerner Company announced earlier this month that Five Guys leased a spot in Cornhusker Pointe Shopping Center near Fort Crook and Cornhusker roads in Bellevue.

"Jared Sullivan and Boh Kurylo have leased the perfect spot to bring you the ultimate burger experience!" Lerner said in a Facebook post.

Lerner's website shows a bay between the T Mobile and Knockouts hair salon at 848 Cornhusker Road available for lease. The location is in the same strip at Panera Bread and is also near a Raising Cane's location.

The listing says about 72,000 vehicles pass by the location each day, with more than 126,000 residents within a 5-mile drive.

Five Guys already has a location at 8540 S. 71st St. Plaza in Papillion as well as two restaurants in Omaha and one in Lincoln.

The chain got its start in Washington, D.C., in 1986, and launched franchise stores starting in 2003. Five Guys now has more than 1,600 locations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, with another 1,500 in development, according to a media fact sheet on its website.