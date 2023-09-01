Adversity is nothing new for Griffins football. Look no further than their trip(s) to Hastings.

Brick by brick is the mission, building champions is the vision at Gretna East.

“When we started, we had a mission and a vision,” head coach Justin Haberman said. “Our mission is to go ahead and build this thing brick by brick, taking a stepping stone. If you miss a brick in the foundation, it falls apart. So we’re making sure we get every step along the way, getting every brick in the right spot.

Our vision statement is to build champions on and off the field. So we’re really building culture, we’re doing things to make sure these kids understand the right way from the wrong way. A lot of them have great foundations, and we’re just teaching them what we need on the football field, and then that incorporates into all different aspects of pride, character, the way we treat things, attitude of gratitude.”

In the first game in program history, the Griffins went out to Hastings. Just getting there wasn’t without its challenges.

Before they were even out of the Omaha area, the team bus broke down on Interstate 80. The players and coaches had to pull over, get kids from one bus to another bus safely, and even briefly left some behind while another bus caught up.

Then once they arrived and took the field, the Griffins played the first three quarters before a lightning delay caused the game to be suspended before the start of the fourth. Gretna East made the drive back late Friday night – arriving at around 12:45 a.m. – and back at the school at 8 a.m. before the two-hour drive back to Hastings for a resumption at 2 p.m. The game completed the following day, ending 23-13 in favor of the Tigers.

“You would never know that we had any adversity with the kids,” Haberman said. “They responded tremendously. I couldn't ask for more as a head coach.”

Without seniors, juniors Mason Gunn and Frank Thomas have been joined by sophomore starting quarterback Logan Kracht as early stand-outs. Junior captains Greyson Fisher and Luke Johnson have also been vital to laying the foundation.

Gunn described the Griffins as a good team with a strong culture and brotherhood, while Kracht said they have prioritized taking pride in their school.

“We have an attitude of gratitude towards everything we have,” Thomas added. “We have a really nice school, we intend to keep it that way.”

Thomas, who totaled three tackles for loss (9 total) and two sacks in the 23-13 loss to the Tigers, said the Griffins’ defense was “on point.”

“Our defense was on point,” he said. “Offense was a little off but we're fixing that this week.”

Kracht – 10-for-25, 102 yards, one INT – admitted the performance was the “bare minimum.”

“I think that we had a bare minimum that week,” he said. “So now we just go from here, 1-0 every week.”

Youth proved to be a factor against a Tigers team Haberman expects to beat “a lot of teams” this year, but he said that factor will no longer be an excuse.

“We're young, but we're not going to use that as an excuse,” Haberman said. “So I promise you we're gonna add up a lot of wins and keep developing these kids and building this program the right way.”

The Griffins shift into their home opener against Omaha Buena Vista, the first in program history that will provide the community a glance at Gretna East football.

“It’s gonna be great to play in front of the home crowd and try to go out there and get a win,” Gunn said.

Coming together as a team hasn’t been without differences, but the Griffins have been able to band together.

“We all seem to band together most of the time,” Thomas said. “We have our differences, but we seem to come together in the end.”

That bond is something Haberman expects to transcend the football field and into the Gretna community.

“My expectation is they go out and they honor the Gretna community and show them exactly what we’re built on,” he said. “You know, wins and losses are gonna come, but this program’s not built on wins and losses, it’s built on doing the right way. I promise you, we're gonna stack up wins. We're gonna show this community that it's okay that there's two teams. And we're gonna support Gretna and I wish coach (Mike) Kayl and those guys the best of luck.”

The Griffins and Dragons have supported each other, as Haberman uses connections from previous experience at Omaha Westside to help Dragons get recruited, and Kayl has leant equipment as the Griffins brought out more kids than expected.

“We’re gonna build a foundation that this community is still one,” Haberman said. “It’s one community, two teams, and we’re gonna support each other and then we’re gonna go out and represent Gretna football, Gretna East football the way that it’s always been done here in Gretna and pile up some Ws.”

