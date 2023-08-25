If you wondered whether there would be a drop-off for the Gretna Dragons football team without record-setting QB Zane Flores and a host of impact seniors, think again.

The Dragons (1-0) dismantled the Bulldogs (0-1) from the start, and saw poise and accuracy from quarterback successor Alex Wilcoxson in a 40-14 win.

"He didn't really play QB, just got some backup reps as far as last year. He's played corner, so not playing QB for a couple years, I thought he did a really nice job," Dragons head coach Mike Kayl said. "He did a really nice job managing the game and not maybe too and trying to do too much."

The first two plays from scrimmage went about as poorly as they could have for the Bulldogs, as a forced fumble from a scramble was recovered by the Dragons, and Michael Scheef intercepted a lofted pass. However, both drives ended in field goal attempts of 40 and 42 yards, both sent just right by Cameron Bothwell.

"They came out aggressive. You know, creating turnovers is just taking that momentum and the rest of team's gotta feed off that," Kayl said.

Blake Hawkins continued to carve up the Burke offensive line, getting to quarterback Nate Collins for a sack and jarring the ball loose.

"You could tell we were a little more conditioned," Hawkins said. "We really put in the work of practice. That's what we do. We strive to be the best we can and we really went out there and performed as well as we could and we need to prove it every week."

"He's had a great offseason," Kayl added. "He's gotten a lot stronger and he's gotten taller, faster, and you saw it tonight."

This time, Burke recovered, but a return of nearly 30 yards by Scheef set the Dragons up just inside the red zone.

From there, in stepped the newly-unleashed Dragon quarterback Wilcoxson. After spending last year backing up Flores, one of the top quarterbacks not only in Gretna history but high school football in Nebraska, Wilcoxson was nearly perfect, completing 11-for-12 passes for 86 yards in the first half.

Scheef joked Wilcoxson brought "a little more than Zane," but credited the new QB for his development in his first start.

"He's a dual threat quarterback," Scheef said. "I like the way he can run it and he can throw it, reminds me of a little Johnny Manziel out there. So it's good to see.

"We worked pretty hard this offseason, you know, getting timing down getting to the chemistry that we needed. And I think it's like I think it paid off today. Timing was really good."

After just one pass attempt on the first two drives, Kayl turned the ball over into his signal caller’s hands, and the senior delivered. Both head coach and leading receiver concurred that Wilcoxson's deep throws were the biggest area of growth.

"(He) threw a couple really nice balls, a ball down here in the endzone to the corner, I think it was (Will) Weberg, maybe Joey (Vieth), but it was a great pass and a good start for him and hopefully it builds some more confidence."

First, he found Alex Runge, who took a pass in the flat for 16 yards inside the 5-yard line. Wilcoxson then found a lane and waltzed through for a 3-yard touchdown run with 2:23 left in the first quarter.

A three-and-out later, and the Dragons went 60 yards, capped by a 5-yard pass to Weberg.

Isaiah Weber added to the scoresheet with an eight-yard run to bring his first half total to 13 rushes for 42 yards.

Burke took just 70 seconds off the clock before punting back to Gretna, who scored in just three plays on another touchdown pass from Wilcoxson to Weberg.

Weber punched in another touchdown, and Wilcoxson showed off his legs on a 37-yard run (finished with 91 yards on the ground) to inflate the Dragons lead to 40-0.

Starting fast and strong will be the focus for Gretna going forward.

"I think teams are gonna key in on us this year just like run heavy, but we want to be a multi-priority team like we want to be multiverse, doing things outside," Weber said. "But it was good to have those rushing touchdowns, kind of get my feel under my belt this year.

"I think we're just gonna learn from this, obviously there's a lot of take away. Good win, but a lot of take away. So studying some film, correction, there are errors, and then just working towards Central next week."

Other Friday scores

BELLEVUE EAST 48, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 12

No. 5 OMAHA NORTH 25, No. 2 BELLEVUE WEST 7

Suspended by weather, 12:00 fourth quarter: HASTINGS 17, GRETNA EAST 7

OMAHA BRYAN 47, OMAHA SOUTH 7

OMAHA GROSS 35, BEATRICE 10

PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH 43, FREMONT 7

PLATTEVIEW 47, FALLS CITY 14

Thursday score

No. 9 PAPILLION-LA VISTA 28, No. 4 MILLARD NORTH 10