The Battle of Papio always brings out a big crowd to Foundation Field, but the starts for both top-10 teams has raised the bar. Here is a look at that game and other match-ups this week.

No. 6 PAPILLION-LA VISTA (1-0) v No. 9 PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH (2-0)

When and where: 7 p.m., Foundation Field

What to watch for:

Monarchs senior running back Payton Prestito went off in a 28-10 week one win over then-fourth-ranked Millard North, running for 134 yards and two TDs and throwing another to Pitt commit Eric Ingwerson. Defensively, Kale Johnson and Owen Bogacz (both juniors) led the team with nine and seven tackles, respectively, while Garin Maley recorded 1.5 tackles for loss, recovered a fumble and combined with Cameron Hamilton for a sack. The Monarchs shut down the Mustangs’ run game and controlled the pace of play in a big season-opening win.

The Titans, meanwhile, have two games under their belts, averaging 42 points per game in wins over North Platte and Fremont. In both games, sophomore running back Derek Jones has racked up an immense 362 rushing yards and seven TDs, while also catching two passes for 72 yards and keeping the Papio South offense humming. Senior quarterback-wide receiver tandem Sam Schuler and Roy Skogerboe have accounted for 156 yards and two TDs, making up a good chunk of Schuler’s 318 passing yards. Senior Seth Allen has the other TD reception.

Senior linebacker Kylan Connor leads the defense with 24 total tackles, while junior Ben Shafer is second with 18, and by far the team leader with six tackles for loss. As a team, the Titans have totaled seven sacks, led by Shafer with two.

Both teams bring high-powered offensive attacks that start in the backfield, and Friday’s clash is sure to be a true battle with strong defenses. The Monarchs have extra motivation after losing 29-3 to the Titans last year, but that doesn’t take away from what this game means to Southside pride. Keep an eye out for how stand-out center Dallas Hamilton holds up against Shafer and the Titans defensive line.

Other area games

BELLEVUE EAST (1-0) v. Norfolk (1-0), 7 p.m.

Can the Chieftains start 2-0 for the first time since 2009? The Panthers come in after a 28-14 win over Columbus, but Bellevue East rides momentum from a big 48-12 win over Lincoln Northeast. Mason Chandler had a huge game: 12-for-20, 139 yards, 2 TDs passing; 12 carries for 82 yards, 3 TDs rushing; tied for team lead with five tackles and grabbed an INT.

No. 8 BELLEVUE WEST (1-1) at Omaha Burke (0-1), 4 p.m.

Shut down on offense by Omaha North in a 25-7 loss last week (albeit without receiver Isaiah McMorris, battling a hamstring injury), the Thunderbirds will look to bounce back against a Bulldogs team that allowed 40 points to Gretna in the first three quarters in their opener.

No. 4 GRETNA (1-0) at Omaha Central (1-0), 7 p.m.

The Dragons saw little challenge working in new starting QB Alex Wilcoxson, who accounted for 191 yards in the air and on the ground and four total TDs. Isaiah Weber also ran for 121 yards and two more scores, while Gretna’s defense was led by Blake Hawkins with seven total tackles (three for loss) and a strip sack. The Eagles defeated Omaha Northwest with complete ease, 78-0, in their opener.

GRETNA EAST (0-1) v. Buena Vista (0-1), 7 p.m.

Friday will be the first home game in program history for the Griffins, who were forced to finish the fourth quarter of their 23-13 loss to Hastings after a lightning delay suspended play. Sophomore Logan Kracht threw for 102 yards, one TD and an INT, while running in another score. Juniors Greyson Fisher (12 total tackles), Luke Johnson (10 total, one tackle for loss) and Frank Thomas (nine total, three for loss, two sacks) led the Griffins defense. Buena Vista was blown out 57-6 by Westview in week one.

OMAHA BRYAN (1-0) at Omaha Benson (0-1), 7 p.m.

While the Bunnies suffered the worst defeat in Class A history (93-0 to Lincoln North Star), the Bears had one of the best wins in their program’s history, 47-7 over Omaha South.

Quarterback Coryion Perry threw for 315 yards, three TDs and one INT, and Jeremiah Gorham threw another TD for 62 yards to Perry on his one passing attempt. Gorham racked up a team-high 111 receiving yards and one TD. Alarion Russell (four catches for 103 yards) received the other passing TD.

Isaiah Morgan ran 12 times for 86 yards and a score, while Braylon Rogers added two more TDs on nine carries for 49 yards.

After shutting down the Packers and going up against a team that allowed 93 points and scored none, the Bears are in a good position for their first 2-0 start since 2006.

Class B No. 7 OMAHA GROSS CATHOLIC (1-0) at Omaha Westview (1-1), 7:30 p.m.

The Cougars picked up right where they left off last year, in spite of heavy losses on both sides of the ball, as senior QB Colby Duncan threw for 303 yards and two TDs, while Nate Pechar and Alex Cogswell ran in three more scores in a 35-16 win over Beatrice. Ethan Le, Hank Nosbisch and Cogswell led the defense, combining for 25 total tackles. The Wolverines come in after a 57-6 win over Buena Vista.

PLATTEVIEW (1-0) at Lincoln Christian (0-1), 7 p.m.

The Trojans cruised past Falls City 47-14 in their home opener, piling up 567 total yards of offense. Senior QB Owen Stehlik threw for 215 yards and two TDs, adding 58 yards and two TDs rushing. Reed Patera (16 carries, 148 yards, two TDs) and Brandon Bills (six carries, 123 yards, one TD) tore apart the Tigers defense, while Reiman Zebert was Stehlik’s main target, catching four passes for 133 yards and both passing TDs.

On defense, Jaycob Oleson totaled seven tackles (two for loss, both sacks), while Brodie Brunssen added three tackles for loss. The Trojans consistently batted away passes, deflecting six in the game, and Colin Horst forced and recovered a fumble.