Papillion-La Vista picked up a big win over Papillion-La Vista South last week. A game with program implications in Bellevue and three ranked games lead the week three action.

Omaha Bryan (2-0) at Bellevue East (1-1)

When and where: 7 p.m., Bellevue East football stadium

Last week: Bears beat Benson 61-0, Chieftains lost to Norfolk 27-0

Omaha Bryan achieved their first 2-0 record since 2006 as the triple-threat trio of Coryion Perry, Isaiah Morgan, and Jeremiah Gorham continued to put up big numbers. Morgan has rushed for 232 yards, while Perry has passed for 434 yards and six TDs, and Gorham has accounted for 259 all-purpose yards and six total TDs (also two interceptions on D). Braylon Rogers has also added 111 yards and five TDs on the ground.

Mi’khel and Payden Thomas led the Bears defense with 40 total tackles, 11 for loss, combined. Payden also has a team-high two sacks.

After a strong week one win over Lincoln Northeast, the Chieftains were blanked by the Panthers. Mason Chandler was intercepted three times in the loss, and will need better ball security against the Bears. A true two-way player at quarterback and linebacker, Chandler leads Bellevue East and will look to replicate last year’s 24-10 Chieftains win.

Can the Bears achieve a historic 3-0 start, or will the Chieftains bounce back?

No. 1 Omaha Westside (2-0) at No. 8 Bellevue West (2-1)

When and where: 7 p.m. at Faiman Field

Last week: Warriors beat Grand Island 45-0, Thunderbirds beat Omaha Burke 41-28

Billed in the preseason as a potential state championship game preview, the TBirds have fluttered out of the gate while the Warriors have trampled opponents 102-7. Can the TBirds get healthy and carry over their restored offensive output from the win over Burke? The more important question might be how can the defense slow down Anthony Rezac, Jahmez Ross and Caleb Benning.

No. 3 Gretna (2-0) at No. 10 Creighton Prep (1-2)

When and where: 7 p.m. at Creighton Prep Football Stadium

Last week: Dragons beat Omaha Central 48-28, Junior Jays beat Millard North 24-19

Gretna quarterback Alex Wilcoxson accounted for six total touchdowns (four passing, two rushing) in the win over the Eagles. The Junior Jays have faced a daunting opening slate, falling to Bellevue West and Omaha Westside before sliding past the Mustangs. The Dragons look for their first ranked win of the season, while Prep searches for a big ranked win to jump-start their season.

Class B No. 9 Plattsmouth (2-0) at Gretna East (1-1)

When and where: Gretna High School Football Stadium

Last week: Blue Devils lost to No. 1 Bennington 28-20, Griffins beat Omaha Buena Vista 63-6

Eight rushing touchdowns (led by Mason Gunn with three, plus one receiving) led the Griffins to a dominant win in their home opener, also the first win in program history. Now, they first their first ranked opposition following a close loss to back-to-back Class B Bennington, winners of 28 straight. Can the Griffins follow one first with another? They’ll need to slow down a balanced Plattsmouth offense (279 passing yards, 304 rushing).

Class B No. 7 Omaha Gross Catholic (2-0) at No. 10 Elkhorn (2-0)

When and where: 7 p.m. at Elkhorn High School Football Stadium

Last week: Cougars beat Omaha Westview 28-0, Antlers beat Norris 26-24

Gross Catholic has opened with a pair of comfortable wins (63-16 combined, but face their first ranked opposition. Quarterback Colby Duncan (43-for-60, 592 yards, 4 TDs; 19 carries, 115 yards, 2 TDs) will look to lead the Cougars to a win and prove there hasn’t been a drop-off from last year’s runner-up finish at State. Last year’s matchup was a close 21-14 win for the Cougars.

No. 6 Papillion-La Vista (2-0) vs Lincoln Southeast (0-2)

When and where: 7 p.m. Thursday at Seacrest Field in Lincoln

Last week: Monarchs beat Papio South 28-7, Knights lost to Lincoln East 31-28

Aside from Millard South’s win over No. 2 Elkhorn South, the Monarchs win was the biggest in the Metro last week, and certainly the most prominent in Sarpy County.

The versatile run-focused attack of Papio is led by Payton Prestito (38 carries for 283 yards, 2 TDs), but features a steady dose of Isaac Pamaran (interception, fumble recovery and receiving TD against Papio South) and QB Tavien Pirtle (17-for-22, 233 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT).

Defensively, the Monarchs have limited a pair of then-ranked foes, Millard North and Papio South, to just 17 total points, and slowed down a Titans offense averaging 42 points per game through their first two played.

No. 9 Elkhorn South (1-1) at Papillion-La Vista South (2-1)

When and where: Foundation Field in Papillion

Last week: Storm lost to Millard South 33-0, Titans lost to Papio 28-7

Both teams were shut down last week, the Storm held scoreless and Titans to one touchdown. Elkhorn South held on to their top-10 ranking, dropping from No. 2, while Papio South exited the Omaha World-Herald’s Class A rankings. Both look for a bounce back win after heavy defeats.

Platteview (1-1) at Nebraska City (0-2)

When and where: 7 p.m. in Nebraska City

Last week: Trojans lost to Lincoln Christian 20-13, Pioneers lost to Roncalli Catholic 35-0

After a close defeat, Platteview faces a Nebraska City team outscored 54-18 in their first two games.

Owen Stehlik has been a playmaker at quarterback, scoring six total TDs (four passing, two rushing) and accounting for 498 total yards. WR Reiman Zebert has caught six passes for 263 yards (43.8 yards per catch) and four TDs, while RB duo Reed Patera and Brandon Bills have combined for 197 yards and three TDs on the ground.

Though it’s away this year, the Trojans should be able to replicate some of last year’s 48-13 home win against the sputtering Pioneers.