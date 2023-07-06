The Aksarben Community Grant Program has aimed to have a recurring impact on all 93 counties over the past decades.

The matching-fund grants are funded by the Aksarben Foundation and targeted to community improvement projects or workforce development, according to a news release. Any Nebraska 501(c)(3) nonprofit can apply through March 15 of each year.

Among this year's 11 recipients is DIBS for Kids, a literacy nonprofit that will provide Spanish books for Forest Station Elementary School in Bellevue.

Other grants went to support programs in Columbus, Emerson, Fremont, Holdrege, Johnstown and Omaha. Find more at aksarben.org.