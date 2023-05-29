Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Retired Master Sgt. William “Bill” Roche, also known as “Papa Roche,” spent over 23 years in service to the U.S. Air Force, including as a Vietnam War veteran, and was a volunteer firefighter and first responder for more than 25 years.

Roche exemplified unwavering dedication and led a life of integrity, displaying steadfast commitment to his family, community and country, according to a family obituary from John A. Gentleman Mortuaries.

Throughout his military career, he had the opportunity to live in various countries and cities around the world.

He served in La Vista Volunteer Fire Department from 1987 to 2000, and he retired as chief.

His family cherished him dearly for his unyielding determination, firm yet caring nature, and unwavering dedication to serving the greater good. Despite self-identifying as a bit of a curmudgeon, he possessed a generous and compassionate heart that touched the lives of many. His legacy of love and service will continue to inspire and be remembered by all whose lives he touched.

Roche died May 20 in Omaha and was interned at Omaha National Cemetery in Papillion on May 25. Memorials are directed to the Wounded Warrior Project or the Salvation Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Bernice Roche as well as his younger brother Tom. He is survived by his loving wife Terri, his brother Dick, his five children Ron (Dawn), Tami (Kwamy), Andy (Ruth), Kelly (Jason) and Peggy, as well as his ex-wife Trish.