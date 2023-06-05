Fovero Greek & Homestyle Kitchen is offering up "amazing" bites to greater Papillion.

The restaurant at 839 Tara Plaza features a menu with homestyle Greek and American comfort food with made-from-scratch desserts.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony and blessing was held Friday, May 26, through the Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce.

Fovero is Greek for "amazing," according to the restaurant. Many of the recipes are those of owner Lori Long's late mother. Long was a longtime diner of Grecian Gyros, the longtime spot that Fovero took over when they opened in late April.

“Papillion needs more of a diner,” Julie Maben, former co-owner of Grecian Gyros, told the Times earlier this year. “Her cooking and her baking are wonderful.”

Find more information at foverokitchen.com.