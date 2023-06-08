La Vista's new indoor-outdoor multipurpose theater has announced two more upcoming concerts, including a free performance in the venue.

The Astro Amphitheater will host an outdoor, hometown audience for rock band 311 on Friday, Sept. 29, along with special guests Awolnation and Blame My Youth. Public ticket sales begin Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

Funk-rockers Here Come the Mummies and Perpetual Groove will play a free concert for the La Vista community inside The Astro on Thursday, Sept. 7. Reserved seating is available through Ticketmaster.

General admission tickets for the free show will be available from Homer's at 1210 Howard St. in Omaha's Olde Market during regular business hours starting Friday. GA tickets are limited to two per person on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“We are eager to open The Astro for the public to experience it for the first time," Josh Hunt, co-owner of Mammoth Inc., said in a news release. "311 playing at The Astro Amphitheater within its first month of the opening is a real treat for us and their legion of hometown fans."

Hunt said the venue is excited to invite the community to check out The Venue for free at the Sept. 7 show. Mammoth manages bookings for The Astro in partnership with 1% Productions.

“We hope visitors notice all of the unique aspects and the heart and soul we have put into The Astro,” Marc Leibowitz, co-owner of 1% Productions, said in the release. "It is truly a one-of-a-kind venue centered around the music experience for both the crowd and the artists

The privately owned and operated venue will officially open in late August. Other upcoming shows for its grand opening include Rick Springfield, Dropkick Murphys, Beth Hart, Ancient Aliens Live and Goo Goo Dolls.

The venue is the focal point of the La Vista City Centre development and features a 2,400-person indoor theater connected to a 5,500-person outdoor amphitheater overlooking a 34-acre public park.

Find more information on the performance venue as well as upcoming shows and tickets at theastrotheater.com.