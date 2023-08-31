The Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska is planning an evening to feel, hear, see, touch and smell "all the wonders of farm life" at Gifford Farm.

The event is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at the Bellevue educational farm at 700 Camp Gifford Road. Current Girl Scouts and interested nonmembers in kindergarten through fifth grade with a registered parent are invited to attend.

"Girls and their families will enjoy all that the farm has to offer including hayrack rides, animal presentations, exploration of the farm, a camp-style dinner and more," according to a news release.

Girl Scouts can earn their Travel Adventure Badge, while nonmembers can learn more about the organization, ask questions, learn about financial assistance and join the organization.

Register or find more information at bit.ly/43WQIsE. The cost is $5 for girls and $3 for adults.