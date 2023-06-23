Gretna junior Allison Marshall repeated the feat of former Dragon and current Husker Sarah Weber by being named Nebraska Gatorade Girls Soccer Player of the Year for the second time on Friday.

Marshall wrapped up a 21-goal, 7-assist campaign, once again anchoring the front of the Dragons attack, along with Sonora De Fini, as Gretna won their third straight state championship.

"She’s an incredibly strong and agile player," Millard West head coach Jacque Tevis-Butler said in the Gatorade release. "She does a nice job playing with her back to the goal and either distributing or turning. She also does a nice job of reading the play, finding holes and exploding to space. To top it off, I see her as a pretty unselfish player.”

Then-Gretna head coach Chace Hutchison said the junior forward was introduced to the state last year by winning the award.

"So once you do that, everyone knows your name and every team is gonna pay special attention to you," the now-Gretna East head coach said after a 6-0 state quarterfinal win over Papillion-La Vista on Tuesday, May 9.

"So we went into the season we told Al, you gotta keep the same mentality. You got to grow every single week and we expect you to be a leader this season, and she certainly has grown into that role. And yet the opposition strategy is exactly what we thought and that is find Allison Marshall, and so she knows that she is going to have to work really hard to get on the ball. She's gonna get rewarded for her defensive work. And in the box, we're going to be looking for Al, and so she's grown a lot as a player, and she's living up to expectations that people have for and we're just proud of her internally for everything that she's done and all the work she's put in."

A back-to-back winner of the most prestigious individual award in high school soccer, the Kansas State commit has a rare opportunity to achieve the trifecta next year.

In the classroom, Marshall has maintained a 4.0 GPA and has volunteered locally with Play It Forward Nebraska, teaching young athletes sports as well as life lessons. She has also donated her time to the Gretna Craft Fair in addition to decorating her church for the holidays.