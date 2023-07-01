Summer has been bright for Gretna rising senior Beau Petersen, who finished 3-under par at the US Junior Amateur in Nebraska to qualify for the national tournament, and received an offer from Creighton.

Petersen, who racked up several top-five finishes and placed in all 11 events for the Dragons during the spring golf season, shot a 69 (-3) at Awarii Dunes in Axtell, Neb. in his latest success this summer to qualify for the 2023 US Junior Amateur

Over the first weekend in June, Petersen earned the low junior score at the Fremont Invite in a field with college athletes and some “legendary Nebraska golfers.” He followed that with a second-place medalist finish at the Kearney Junior Classic on June 6 before the Junior Am.

Making his first appearance at Nationals, played July 24-29, proves that hard work has paid off.

“It proves that the hard work is paying off and I mean, the last four weeks, my putter is starting to come around and my golf game has started to just all come together and I mean, it's gonna be an awesome experience, and we'll see what happens.”

From the spring, placing in the top-15 is what stood out, especially as Petersen admitted he “didn’t necessarily play (his) best golf.”

“But the putter still hadn’t quite come around yet for state,” he said. “But I grinded it out, went 74, 77, and it’s kind of good to show your teammates,” – Gretna qualified as a team, placing fifth – “that you’re willing to grind it out when you’re not really having your best game and kind of being a leader in that way.”

The biggest area of growth for Petersen since last summer has been the mental aspect since switching to John Petersen (no relation), a teaching pro at Tiburon in Gretna.

“I feel like I just mentally became a smarter golfer. Over the last year, I switched coaches, and I feel like he's done a great job, just kind of honing in on things that I lacked mentally. Just different golf shots, where to miss on the greens, not leaving yourself in tough spots, kind of just finding fairways, missing on the right spots in the green so you leave yourself good looks at birdie, or worst cases, two-putt for par.”

To get locked in for a good round, the Gretna senior prioritizes a good warm up and not over-stressing about imperfection on the range. Petersen also takes it easy.

“Some rounds, you'll hit really bad on the range and then you get to the course, you'll find it somehow, but just getting a good warm up really sets the tone for the round, I would say. But besides that, I mean, I don't really know what's different from a normal round sometimes. I mean, because you're playing with kids that you just can talk with most of the time and it's just another round.”

On the Junior Am round to qualify for Nationals, Petersen started with a couple of pars before his first birdie on the fourth hole before making a couple more to reach 3-under through the front nine.

“So I'm sitting three under through nine holes and I'm like, let's just try and make one more birdie. That's kind of what my coach tells me. When you get to situations like that, you're at three or four under, just ‘Can you make one more Birdie,’ and I couldn't get the job done, made some poor putts down the stretch. I made a couple 10 footers on the third- and second-to-last hole, and I two-putted on the last hole to get the job done.”

Petersen earned the second qualifying spot and aims to make the cut at Nationals.

“Making the cut would be awesome. If I play two solid rounds of golf, maybe sneak in at the 64 seed or 63 seed, I'd just love to make the cut. (Make) match play, because anything's possible at that point.”

Looking further ahead to the spring high school season, Petersen aspires to win a couple of tournaments. Beyond that, college golf is also likely in his future after the Gretna ‘24 graduate received an offer from Creighton.

“The recruiting process is really hard, and to finally get offers, it shows that the hard work is paying off and I can do anything with hard work, and it's a good life skill to have.”

Petersen is three weeks out from competing in the Junior Am at Daniel Island Clubin Charleston, S.C. July 24-29. Tiger Woods was a three-time winner of the event.