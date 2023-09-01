Platteview finished second at the seventh annual Chieftain Invitational on Thursday, Aug. 31 in the largest field to play the invite.

18 teams and 90 golfers descended on Tara Hills Golf Course in Papillion on Thursday, and the Trojans placed behind only Millard West (353, brought JV team) with a team score of 409. Avery Dill, among three seniors who enter the 2023 season with four years of high school golf experience, finished fifth overall with an 89. Dill improved on her first round score (46) by three strokes.

Junior Kinsley Johnston and senior Mara Snodgrass paced each other to a tie (104), while seniors Elizabeth Welsh carded a 112 and Sabryna Johnson a 120 to wrap up a well-rounded team effort.

The Trojans have also undergone a change this season, moving to Class C.

"We compete against very few Class C teams and there is a good chance that the course we play for districts could be a course we haven't played before, which is always a challenge," Jim Jennings wrote ahead of the season.

But Jennings is excited for what's to come as Platteview looks to field a JV team for the first time in a few years.

Omaha Gross Catholic (468) and Bellevue East (469) went back-to-back in the middle of the field. The Cougars were led by Makenzie Hughes (100) and MacKenzie Serow (105), while Alli Venditte (130), Vivian Schneider (133) and Aubrey Madison (164) completed the round. Chieftain Martha Blanco had the low score (110), with Evelyn Carozza (114) and J.J. Reimer (116) close behind. Janessa Mbatia (129) and Ally Cook (131) rounded out the Bellevue East scores.

Bellevue West (555) and Omaha Bryan (585) also competed, while Papillion-La Vista brought their JV team.